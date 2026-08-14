Complying with value-added tax (VAT) regulations is essential for businesses trading within the European Union (EU). Registering for a VAT number in each country where you do business and using the correct VAT number format in your reporting are critical first steps towards VAT compliance. Every EU member state issues its own VAT registration number, with a unique combination of letters and digits. These identifiers are used to track cross-border transactions and confirm a business’s VAT status.

EU VAT numbers can be validated through the VAT Information Exchange System (VIES) — a tool provided by the European Commission that confirms the legitimacy of an EU VAT number. According to the European Commission, using the correct VAT number is critical in avoiding delays and penalties from noncompliance as well as benefiting VAT exemptions.