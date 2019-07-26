New Hampshire says other states must reimburse remote sales tax collection costs

Before last year’s Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., states were prohibited from imposing a sales tax collection obligation on businesses with no physical presence in the state (i.e., remote sellers). Thus, for example, California could not require a New Hampshire–based retailer with no physical connection to California to collect California use tax on sales delivered into California.

Wayfair overruled the physical presence rule, finding it “unsound and incorrect.” The court determined nexus was established through a remote seller’s “economic and virtual contacts” with the state. As a result of the ruling, a remote seller’s economic activity in a state can establish a sales tax collection obligation (i.e., economic nexus). Of course, having a physical presence in a state still establishes nexus.

New Hampshire takes issue with Wayfair because it enables other states to require New Hampshire businesses to collect and remit sales tax. New Hampshire is one of five states, along with Alaska, Delaware, Montana, and Oregon, that don’t have a general sales tax. And New Hampshire lawmakers want to protect Granite State businesses from sales tax collection obligations in other states. More than 41 states have already adopted economic nexus since the Wayfair decision; others will soon do the same.