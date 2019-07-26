New Hampshire says other states must reimburse remote sales tax collection costs

Although the Wayfair ruling removed the physical presence rule, it didn’t replace it with a similar bright-line test. Thus, there are few clear parameters over what states can and can’t do.
However, the ruling did highlight certain aspects of South Dakota’s tax system that “appeared designed to prevent discrimination against or undue burdens upon interstate commerce.” These are:
- Safe harbor for small sellers: South Dakota allows an exception for remote sellers with less than $100,000 in sales or fewer than 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year
- Prospective enforcement: South Dakota ensured economic nexus will not be applied retroactively
- Participation in the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement: South Dakota and 23 other states have simplified and reduced the costs of sales tax compliance for remote sellers
Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) states provide sellers access to sales tax administration software paid for by the state through its Certified Service Provider (CSP) program. These services aren’t free of charge for all businesses in all SST states. However, SST states pay for CSP software and services for remote sellers that qualify as a “voluntary seller.”
To reiterate, the Wayfair decision didn’t mandate the provision of free sales tax software and services for businesses. However, it did point out that free sales tax software helps reduce the burdens of remote sales tax compliance.
Some non-SST states are taking that into consideration. Pennsylvania already has its own CSP program up and running, and Connecticut, Illinois, and New Mexico are tasked with establishing CSP programs akin to the SST CSP program.