What’s the difference between registering your business and registering for sales tax?

States typically require businesses to obtain a tax permit before they begin business or sell taxable goods or taxable services in the state. And as noted above, tax registration may be necessary even if all your transactions qualify for an exemption.
For remote sellers, specific registration requirements vary. Some states require remote vendors to register as soon as they cross an economic nexus threshold. Others give remote sellers a bit more time.
For instance, once they’ve established economic nexus, remote sellers are required to register with the North Carolina Department of Revenue before the next sale of taxable items in the state. But in Maine, a remote seller has until the first day of the first month that begins at least 30 days after they cross the economic nexus threshold to register. Contact the department of revenue if you’re not sure about a state’s sales tax registration requirements.
Unfortunately, some states don’t have clear guidelines for remote sellers. If you know you have an obligation to collect and remit sales tax but aren’t sure how soon you must register for sales tax purposes, it may be best to register sooner rather than later. A department of revenue typically won’t penalize you for obtaining a sales tax permit a bit early (provided you comply with all tax requirements once registered), but they could hold you liable for delaying your registration.
Check out our Know your nexus guide for more insights, or take a sales tax nexus risk assessment to help determine if you’re registered where you need to be.