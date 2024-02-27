What’s the difference between registering your business and registering for sales tax?

For the most part, you need to register with the federal government if you plan to operate a company under any name other than your own legal name. Obtaining a federal tax ID or employer identification number (EIN) also enables you to hire employees and file certain federal taxes. Operating without the necessary business registrations and licenses can get you in trouble.

There are benefits to obtaining an EIN even if you don’t necessarily need one. It can help you get a business loan, for example, and it can help keep your business and personal finances separate. Having an EIN also boosts business credibility, as it suggests you’re on the up and up.

Federal registration is also usually required for business dealing in federally regulated activities or products, such as alcohol, tobacco, or maritime transportation.

Read How to register a business for more details.