Based in charming Charleston, South Carolina, Duvet manages more than 200 local boutique and luxury short-term rental properties, more than 65 executive long-term rentals, and a castle on Sullivan’s Island, often used by TV and film production crews. Duvet offers comprehensive services — everything from reservations to cleaning and inspections, concierge services to interior decorating — meeting the full range of needs for property owners.

Tax challenges

Accommodations taxes are applied at the state, county, and city level, using a manual, paper-based process. Many property owners were collecting the taxes but not remitting them reliably. “It’s a very tedious, manual process … one that our property owners didn’t always find easy to comply with,” says Duvet CEO and Founder Taylor Gates. Duvet takes responsibility for calculating, collecting, and remitting all applicable lodging taxes to local and state governments. “We wanted to prove that short-term rentals are great for the local economy,” says Taylor. “There’s a lot of data showing that the money from short-term rentals stays here, while the money from the big hotels leaves the city. And we wanted to make sure that the tax revenues were going to the right places.”

Why Avalara?