Company overview

Customer

WooCommerce Industry

Ecommerce

WooCommerce is a flexible, open-source, ecommerce solution built on WordPress™. The WooCommerce platform allows merchants to build a fully customized online store while maintaining full rights and access to their data. In short, WooCommerce empowers anyone to sell anything, anywhere — and it is free to use. With millions of users worldwide, WooCommerce is localized in dozens of languages. As an open-source ecommerce platform, there are extensions that customize everything from payments to shipping to marketing, connecting solutions to meet merchant and shopper needs in every region and industry. WooCommerce is used by merchants of every size, from individual sellers to large enterprises.

Tax challenges

WooCommerce partners with Avalara to offer advanced tax solutions that surpass the basic core functionality of the platform for merchants who need it. “We rely on external partners to fill gaps,” says Aurélien Leftick, Head of Shipping and Tax Partnerships. “Sales tax is one of those critical places where merchants need to have a strong solution.” The combination of a fast-growing user base and a tax landscape that is increasingly complex created a challenge for WooCommerce. “The more merchants you have, the more questions you’re going to get,” says Aurélien. “Add to that the constant changes in tax compliance requirements in thousands of jurisdictions, and merchants’ needs become more acute, more sophisticated, and more urgent.”

Why Avalara?