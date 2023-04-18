Avalara CRUSH Expands to Regional Format Across Eight Cities

SEATTLE, WA — April 18, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of Avalara CRUSH in person, its annual tax and technology event. This year, CRUSH is expanding into eight, one-day regional events across the U.S. and in the U.K. These complimentary events are designed to help businesses of all sizes navigate compliance and help ensure it doesn’t stand in the way of opportunity. For more information or to join the interest list and register to attend, please visit avalaraCRUSH.com.

“Every business has to navigate tax complexity, which is why Avalara is here — to make tax compliance less taxing. Being able to meet with customers to help them better understand the global tax landscape, equip them with the necessary tools to stay compliant, and receive firsthand feedback is essential to our pursuit of simplifying tax compliance for all businesses,” said Liz Armbruester, Executive Vice President, Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. “After a three-year hiatus, we're excited to bring Avalara CRUSH back in person. This year, we're taking it to a regional level to make the event even more accessible to our customers. As tax compliance continues to change, it’s critical that we are able to bring customers together to understand their tax obligations, learn more about how Avalara can help them, and address their most pressing questions in person.”

The first Avalara CRUSH Regional event took place on March 21, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. “The Avalara CRUSH Denver regional seminar was exceptionally well structured, fun, informative, and interactive,” said Tefta Mohr, Assistant Controller at Brady Industries. “The one-on-one sessions with Avalara software experts were my favorite part of the event as I was able to meet directly with someone to sit with me and review my company's specific setup, voice my concerns, and obtain recommendations that will allow us to be in a better position as our company grows to tackle additional tax issues with ease.”

Through the end of the year, Avalara CRUSH Regional events will take place in the following cities: