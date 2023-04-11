Avalara Welcomes Sean Flynn as New Senior Vice President of Global Sales

SEATTLE, WA — April 11, 2023 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of sales leader Sean Flynn as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In his new role, Flynn will be responsible for leading go-to-market sales teams at Avalara, including new and existing sales, customer success, sales development, and solutions engineering.

With more than 25 years of experience, Flynn has successfully scaled businesses ranging from startups to established technology companies. He previously led global sales at IBM and held leadership roles at other private equity-backed companies, including as U.S. Chief Executive Officer at Gympass and Chief Customer Officer at InStride. Flynn also served as an Armor Officer in the U.S. Army — experience that will enhance Avalara’s goal of recruiting and retaining military veterans.

“Sean is an established people-centric leader and sales professional with a track record of success in fast-growth startups and multinational technology companies,” said Kimberly Deobald, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara. “He’ll play a critical role managing our new and existing sales teams, and will strengthen our worldwide sales organization, leveraging our industry-leading global tax compliance platform, and helping Avalara become part of every transaction in the world.”

Flynn joins Avalara after the January 2023 appointment of Kimberly Deobald as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, who leads the company’s global sales, marketing, partner, and revenue operations teams.