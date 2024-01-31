Avalara Announces Partner Program Transformation to Drive Growth and Solve Tax Compliance for Businesses

SEATTLE, WA — January 31, 2024 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the launch of its updated Avalara Partner Program to drive partner growth and alleviate the burden of tax compliance on businesses. Today’s launch is the beginning of a multiyear vision for partners to drive sustainable growth and opportunity, make it easier to do business with Avalara, and deliver peace of mind to their customers who are leveraging a leading tax compliance platform.

Avalara’s expansive partner ecosystem is made up of accountants, consulting partners, and technology partners, including more than 1,200 signed integrations with widely used business systems. Today, partners can engage with Avalara through a combination of three primary motions — refer, expand services, and build integrations — to serve their customers and grow their business. The partner ecosystem is essential in helping mutual customers solve their tax compliance obligations alongside their other business requirements. Avalara is investing in new initiatives to make it easier for partners to access Avalara resources, receive support, and maximize potential revenue.



“Avalara was founded as a partner-first company. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to update how we work alongside our coveted partners to serve customers in the best way possible and drive mutual growth,” said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. “Our reimagined partner program incorporates valuable feedback from our partners to create an environment where they can easily work with us and tap into more revenue opportunities. Tax compliance is only getting more complicated for businesses — by continually investing in our partners, we can reduce customers’ compliance burden and bolster our partners’ value proposition with our essential services, and by driving more business for them.”



The updated Avalara Partner Program includes:

Transformed partner experience for engagement and support: The partner program has been built to meet partners where they are in their engagement with Avalara. Each partner type will have a new tiering structure, which gives every partner access to tailored support, expanded benefits, and a more seamless experience overall. The new framework meets partners based on their level of engagement, but every partner will be given access to opportunities to move up in tiering levels.

Digital-first partner experience: The reimagined program is underpinned by the new Avalara Partner Portal, a partner relationship management (PRM) platform that serves as the primary destination for partners to work with Avalara. The portal makes it easier to work with Avalara by providing access to technical support, sales and marketing resources, the engagement desk, and other information critical to partner activities that they can access on their own schedule.

Expanded incentives to enable partner growth: Partners have access to a richer portfolio of financial incentives that allow them to reach their full potential when bringing opportunities to Avalara. Partners will also have access to other incentives, like co-marketing, training, and more, to optimize their investments and uncover new opportunities to drive profitable and sustainable growth.

“Avalara’s updated partner program is an exciting step forward for partners looking to grow their business with Avalara,” said Matt Ferguson, Director of Sales and Partnerships at Yantra Corporation. “We are excited to be a part of this program and look forward to working closely with Avalara to expand our implementation work for businesses in need of tax compliance automation.”



Avalara’s rich history as a partner-first company includes a proven track record of successful collaborative innovation that leads to growth. Earlier this month, Avalara was named a Sage Partner Platinum Club winner for its remarkable achievements in sales performance, innovative service delivery, and successful collaboration with Sage in fiscal year 2023.



The updated Avalara Partner Program will roll out to partners in a phased approach beginning January 31, 2024.



For more information on the Avalara Partner Program, please click here.