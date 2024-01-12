Avalara has today announced an all-cash offer for all the shares in Pagero. For further information about the offer, please click here: https://www.pagero-offer.com/en/avalara-inc-acting-through-loki-bidco-ab-announces-a-public-offer-of-sek-45-in-cash-per-share-to-the-shareholders-of-pagero-group-ab-publ/