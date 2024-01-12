Avalara, Inc., acting through Loki BidCo AB, announces a public offer of SEK 45 in cash per share to the shareholders of Pagero Group AB (publ)

Avalara Avalara Jan 12, 2024

Avalara has today announced an all-cash offer for all the shares in Pagero. For further information about the offer, please click here: https://www.pagero-offer.com/en/avalara-inc-acting-through-loki-bidco-ab-announces-a-public-offer-of-sek-45-in-cash-per-share-to-the-shareholders-of-pagero-group-ab-publ/ 

