Avalara’s 2024 Tax and Technology Predictions: Automation and Artificial Intelligence Will Augment the Tax Compliance Landscape

SEATTLE, WA — January 9, 2024 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today released its top tax and technology predictions for 2024. Avalara experts’ predictions explore how the intersection of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to impact tax compliance, how economic and market factors will affect growth across global business segments, and more.

Avalara’s experts come from a variety of industries and backgrounds, including but not limited to accounting, engineering, government, manufacturing, retail, tax, and technology. Here’s what the company’s technology and tax experts expect in 2024:

