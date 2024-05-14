CRN Recognizes Seven Avalara Leaders on 2024 Women of the Channel List

SEATTLE, WA — May 14, 2024 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that seven of its channel leaders have been named to CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel list. Each year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry.

Avalara’s Women of the Channel honorees are:

CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel bring their leadership, strategic thinking, and creativity to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

CRN’s Women of the Channel is Avalara’s latest recognition for its partnership achievements. Avalara’s global channel leader was featured among CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs earlier this year.

“Avalara has spent the past 20 years building a world-class partner ecosystem that gives us a competitive advantage in the marketplace and plays an essential role in our mission to be part of every transaction occurring around the globe,” said Meg Higgins, Executive Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara. “We applaud our CRN honorees for this significant recognition, and certainly for their steadfast diligence in continuing to drive toward greater, mutually beneficial business success with our valued technology and channel partners.”

