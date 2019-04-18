On-demand webinar:
10 sales tax rules to live by
Sales tax compliance can be a nightmare, but it doesn’t have to be. Just knowing some of the fundamental rules will clear up what many businesses struggle with every month. We asked one of our resident sales tax experts, Clifford Turner, if he could pick the ten most important rules when it comes to sale tax compliance and wrap them into a one-hour presentation.
Clifford will explain:
- How the simplest of activities can create sales tax obligations in other states
- The tax implications between billing address v. shipping address
- Why collecting exemption certificates is an auditor’s red flag
- New sales tax rules that determine whether your business is compliant
Webinar details
When: On-demannd
Duration: 50 minutes + Q&A
Cost: Free
About the speaker
Clifford Turner, Vice President of Sales and Use Tax Enablement, Avalara
Clifford is a former California State Tax Auditor and an industry veteran with 25 years of sales and use tax experience. He has built and managed sales and use tax compliance operations for two of the “Big 4” accounting firms.