Webinar: 2021 tax concerns for manufacturers and construction companies
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
What tax-exempt sellers need to know to manage tax compliance and reduce audit risk
Most companies dread a sales and use tax audit. And some industries, like manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and construction, face audit risk that’s higher than average — particularly when it comes to complex compliance scenarios like consumer use tax and tax-exempt sales.
The bottom line is, if you buy or sell products or services that are exempt from sales tax, your compliance challenges and audit risk can be complex and burdensome. For each nontaxable sale, you must associate an exemption certificate (or more than one, in some cases) proving tax wasn’t owed. Gathering and managing these documents while fully understanding your obligations can quickly become overwhelming.
If you're a tax-exempt seller, watch this webinar for critical tax tips to help your business stay on top of tax compliance.
You’ll learn:
- The impact of economic nexus laws on exempt sellers, including increased tax obligations in multiple states
- How to decrease your customers’ burden of providing exemption certificates
- Tips to effectively manage and organize exemption documents to avoid being hit with penalties during an audit
- Why your business must actively manage consumer use tax in addition to sales tax exemptions (especially if you don’t pay sales tax on purchases you make)
Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Maria Tringali
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Maria has been with Avalara since 2014 and is focused on training, educating, and supporting customers, prospective customers, sales teams, and partners on tax compliance requirements for B2B sellers. She’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses improve upon and automate traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone activities.
Will Rau
Senior Director, Product Management, Avalara
With 30+ years in the software industry (over seven years with Avalara), Will’s unique blend of technical, business, systems integration, training, and mentoring skills has consistently enabled him to create and lead high-performing teams that deliver market-leading and industry-disrupting solutions that delight customers.