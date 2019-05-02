What tax-exempt sellers need to know to manage tax compliance and reduce audit risk

Most companies dread a sales and use tax audit. And some industries, like manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and construction, face audit risk that’s higher than average — particularly when it comes to complex compliance scenarios like consumer use tax and tax-exempt sales.



The bottom line is, if you buy or sell products or services that are exempt from sales tax, your compliance challenges and audit risk can be complex and burdensome. For each nontaxable sale, you must associate an exemption certificate (or more than one, in some cases) proving tax wasn’t owed. Gathering and managing these documents while fully understanding your obligations can quickly become overwhelming.

If you're a tax-exempt seller, watch this webinar for critical tax tips to help your business stay on top of tax compliance.

You’ll learn:

The impact of economic nexus laws on exempt sellers, including increased tax obligations in multiple states

How to decrease your customers’ burden of providing exemption certificates

Tips to effectively manage and organize exemption documents to avoid being hit with penalties during an audit

Why your business must actively manage consumer use tax in addition to sales tax exemptions (especially if you don’t pay sales tax on purchases you make)

Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.