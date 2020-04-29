Building a case for tax automation for fuel and tobacco companies

Building a case for tax compliance automation has never been more important. As the impacts of COVID-19 continue and business models change, many fuel and tobacco companies are looking to streamline and simplify their tax compliance through modern, cloud-based automation. Upgrading ERP systems is also back on the priority list. Changing or expanding your tax compliance solution is easier than you think and can be accomplished along with an ERP system upgrade.

In this webinar, Avalara General Manager of Excise John Beaty will guide you through the process of building a case for upgrading your tax systems.

You’ll learn how to:

Accurately map out new tax compliance platform requirements

Fairly evaluate the best solution for both current and future business needs

Effectively develop and deliver the value proposition to key decision makers

Webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.