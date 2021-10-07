WEBINAR
Sales tax horrors
date
Tuesday,
October 31, 2023
time
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
duration
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Are you feeling spooked by the requirements of managing sales tax?
With so many taxability rules and ever-changing tax policies, it’s easy to feel like you’re being tricked with no treat. If figuring out sales tax is haunting you, don't miss this webinar.
We’ll discuss:
- The nuances in product or service taxability that can haunt accurate calculations
- Horror stories from businesses making common tax mistakes
- Why tax-exempt sellers aren’t completely off the hook for tax obligations
- How to avoid the red flags that can trigger a spooky audit
Join our sales tax wizard as we shed light on the most common mistakes businesses make when managing tax compliance and how you can avoid them turning into nightmares.
Meet the speaker
Christine Martin
Senior Solution Consultant, Avalara
