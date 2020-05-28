On-demand webinar:

Consumer use tax 101: What it is and why you should actively manage it

When sales tax isn't applied to a purchase, you could still be on the hook for use tax

Your business makes a purchase and you notice the seller doesn’t collect sales tax. So it must be tax free, right? Wrong. Consumer use tax may still apply, and if you’re not actively tracking use tax obligations, you could be making a costly mistake.

Put simply, use tax is owed on a purchase when the seller does not collect sales tax, or when the use of the product/service (or the location of consumption) results in more tax being owed. Sound complicated? It is, and that’s what makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses.

In this on-demand webinar, learn more about consumer use tax, what it is, and when your business may be on the hook to pay it.

The events that can trigger consumer use tax requirements

The most common consumer use tax management challenges

The impact of economic nexus laws on consumer use tax

How your business can step up compliance to avoid being audited

