Consumer use tax 101: What it is and why you should actively manage it
When sales tax isn't applied to a purchase, you could still be on the hook for use tax
Your business makes a purchase and you notice the seller doesn’t collect sales tax. So it must be tax free, right? Wrong. Consumer use tax may still apply, and if you’re not actively tracking use tax obligations, you could be making a costly mistake.
Put simply, use tax is owed on a purchase when the seller does not collect sales tax, or when the use of the product/service (or the location of consumption) results in more tax being owed. Sound complicated? It is, and that’s what makes use tax one of the most mismanaged compliance issues for businesses.
In this on-demand webinar, learn more about consumer use tax, what it is, and when your business may be on the hook to pay it.
- The events that can trigger consumer use tax requirements
- The most common consumer use tax management challenges
- The impact of economic nexus laws on consumer use tax
- How your business can step up compliance to avoid being audited
This will be one ‘use-ful’ webinar that you won’t want to miss.
About the speaker
Will Rau, Product Management Senior Director, Avalara
As Avalara’s champion for all things Consumer Use Tax, Will Rau has been ilnstrumental in the launch of services to simplify and automate liability self-assessment and reporting. In his five years with Avalara, he's significantly advanced our connector capabilities, overseen the introduction of India GST to Avalara’s portfolio of solutions, and is currently guiding, shaping, and expanding all of Avalara’s Consumer Use Tax efforts. William currently lives in Durham, North Carolina, with his family.