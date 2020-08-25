On-demand webinar: Digital transformation and tax compliance

Why tax automation is so critical right now

Businesses small and large are pursuing digital transformation (DX) at a faster pace than ever before. Even before COVID-19 took the world by storm, business leaders across the globe were readying their companies for DX, and the trend has only accelerated since the pandemic’s onset. In fact, many believe DX is the key to recovery, allowing businesses to be more efficient, resource conscience, and responsive to customers’ needs.

Tax compliance is naturally well suited to benefit from DX through cloud agility, machine learning, and automation. This is especially true now that 43 states are enforcing economic nexus laws, requiring remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax in a state – even without physical presence. Learn more about why tax compliance should be part of your business’s DX efforts in our latest webinar, Digital transformation and tax compliance.

You'll learn:

How COVID has accelerated the need for digital transformation, even in tax compliance

The impact of economic nexus laws on tax obligations and how DX can reduce the burden on your teams

Key trends in tax legislation that will drive DX in the future

Tips for selecting the right tax automation software

