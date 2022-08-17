Elevating CFO performance with financial automation in 2024
Financial management automation is no longer a want, it’s a need. Organizations across all industry sectors are replacing outdated systems with ones that provide more automation — and they’re reaping big benefits.
According to a recent NetSuite survey, 90% of CFOs who responded will use automation, artificial intelligence, and fintech by 2024. Finance teams, along with their technology leaders, are adopting technology for the team’s own use while also establishing companywide technology priorities.
This webinar guides CFOs on the value of future-proofing the finance function through automation in order to stay resilient and improve profitability.
Gain insights on:
- CFOs’ changing priorities and the automation opportunities available to them
- Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that help CFOs manage complicated finance and tax issues
- The benefits of combining digital tools for a comprehensive view of your companies’ finances
Hear from finance industry experts at Avalara and NetSuite.
