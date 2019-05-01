The COVID-19 pandemic consumed 2020, forcing many of us to stay home for extended periods of time. This change in everyday life shifted how consumers shopped – online purchases skyrocketed, and many businesses had to quickly adjust by becoming multichannel sellers overnight. This pivot not only impacted sales tax obligations, but made the already difficult task of managing tax compliance feel even more daunting.

Watch Avalara retail tax experts Jennifer Kijek, Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances, and Diana Dibello, Product Solution Engineer, in this webinar to learn how to help your business navigate the myriad tax obligation considerations when selling through multiple channels.



In this webinar, we cover:

How the acceleration of multichannel selling has affected retail businesses

Sales tax considerations to keep in mind when selling through the most common channels

How multichannel sales impact economic nexus

The five steps to proper sales tax compliance

If your business recently started selling through multiple channels or you just need a refresher on multichannel tax compliance, watch this webinar! Attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.