How selling through multiple channels impacts sales tax obligations
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
The COVID-19 pandemic consumed 2020, forcing many of us to stay home for extended periods of time. This change in everyday life shifted how consumers shopped – online purchases skyrocketed, and many businesses had to quickly adjust by becoming multichannel sellers overnight. This pivot not only impacted sales tax obligations, but made the already difficult task of managing tax compliance feel even more daunting.
Watch Avalara retail tax experts Jennifer Kijek, Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances, and Diana Dibello, Product Solution Engineer, in this webinar to learn how to help your business navigate the myriad tax obligation considerations when selling through multiple channels.
In this webinar, we cover:
- How the acceleration of multichannel selling has affected retail businesses
- Sales tax considerations to keep in mind when selling through the most common channels
- How multichannel sales impact economic nexus
- The five steps to proper sales tax compliance
If your business recently started selling through multiple channels or you just need a refresher on multichannel tax compliance, watch this webinar! Attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Diana Dibello
Product Solution Engineer, Avalara
Diana has spent over 25 years working with various industries in supporting the sales & use tax function. She has industry recognized expertise in the areas of tax technology, leasing, jurisdiction identification, tax processing, telecom, and property tax.
As a public speaker and author, Diana has developed numerous papers and presentations on the topic of taxation including articles for the Journal of Accountancy and the Journal of Multi-State Taxation.
Jennifer Kijek
Senior Manager of Commerce Alliances, Avalara
Jennifer has more than 20 years of experience in product and alliance roles spanning across multiple verticals including retail, hospitality, and media. Prior to Avalara, she was the global alliance director at Lyons Consulting Group (now Capgemini) where she managed partnerships with strategic commerce platforms and technology partners.