Property tax assessments — how to ensure what you owe is fair
Property tax assessments made easier
Property tax compliance can be tricky. For example, are you sure you’re paying the right amount when you file? Here are the tips and tricks you need to know for accurate property tax compliance.
In this webinar, we discuss:
- Which widespread compliance techniques can impact your assessments
- Critical steps that property tax teams tend to miss
- How automation can help solve common property tax compliance challenges
About the speakers
Carl Hoemke
General Manager, Property Tax, Avalara
Carl is a finance and tax industry entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience developing tools to support fair tax assessments and ease the burden of property tax compliance. His mission is to positively impact organizational efficiencies and help elevate the role of property tax teams with high-quality products and services.
Giselle Kretzschmer
Product Solutions Engineer, Avalara
Giselle is a product solutions engineer with a focus on property tax. She was previously at CrowdReason, which was acquired by Avalara in 2021.
