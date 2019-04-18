2-part on-demand webinar series: Sales tax nexus 101

Part 1: What is sales tax nexus?

Part 2: How to build a nexus plan for your business

Nexus is a crucial piece of the sales tax puzzle for any business, as it determines if, when, and where you’re required to collect and remit sales tax. Simply making a certain amount of sales in a state, hiring a remote employee, or attending an event can be enough to trigger nexus. If you’re not keeping track of your activities, you may be hit with fines and other penalties.



To help you better understand nexus laws and what’s required of you, we’ve created a two-part webinar series, hosted by State and Local Tax expert Judy Vorndran of TaxOps.

Listen to Part 1 for an introduction to sales tax nexus. You'll learn:

The four nexus types: physical presence, economic, affiliate, and click-through

The common activities that trigger each type of nexus

A look at the different nexus thresholds by state

Then listen to Part 2 for tips on building a nexus plan for your business. We'll reveal:

How to create a nexus checklist

What activities your business must track so you'll know when a nexus threshold is crossed

Steps you must take as soon as nexus is triggered to remain compliant

This is must-know information for any business, whether you have just a physical storefront and/or sell online. Watch one or both sessions today!