2-part on-demand webinar series: Sales tax nexus 101
Part 1: What is sales tax nexus?
Part 2: How to build a nexus plan for your business
Nexus is a crucial piece of the sales tax puzzle for any business, as it determines if, when, and where you’re required to collect and remit sales tax. Simply making a certain amount of sales in a state, hiring a remote employee, or attending an event can be enough to trigger nexus. If you’re not keeping track of your activities, you may be hit with fines and other penalties.
To help you better understand nexus laws and what’s required of you, we’ve created a two-part webinar series, hosted by State and Local Tax expert Judy Vorndran of TaxOps.
Listen to Part 1 for an introduction to sales tax nexus. You'll learn:
- The four nexus types: physical presence, economic, affiliate, and click-through
- The common activities that trigger each type of nexus
- A look at the different nexus thresholds by state
Then listen to Part 2 for tips on building a nexus plan for your business. We'll reveal:
- How to create a nexus checklist
- What activities your business must track so you'll know when a nexus threshold is crossed
- Steps you must take as soon as nexus is triggered to remain compliant
This is must-know information for any business, whether you have just a physical storefront and/or sell online. Watch one or both sessions today!
Webinar details
When: On-demand
Duration: 60 minutes each
Cost: Nothing
About the speaker
Judy Vorndran, State and Local Tax Partner, TaxOps
Judy Vorndran helps clients and tax professionals navigate the morass of state and local tax issues with the goal of making it less taxing. A nationally recognized thought leader, Judy is an award-winning instructor with a steady focus on finding ways to simplify complex state and local tax issues and resolve areas of state tax controversy. She also monitors the legislative, judicial, and regulatory tax landscape to assess the tax impact on businesses, and has helped successfully change laws for the better across states and jurisdictions. Appointed in 2017 to a three-year term on the state of Colorado’s Sales and Use Task Force, she works with legislators and other stakeholders studying and recommending ways to simplify the state’s complex sales tax system. Dually licensed as an attorney and CPA, Judy is also the president of the Colorado Chapter of the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs.