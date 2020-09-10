On-demand webinar: The case for tax compliance automation within Epicor
Overcoming the biggest challenges in tax management through automation
Even though most businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax in the U.S., few understand the rules or how to comply. Sales tax. Use tax. Exemption certificates. Economic nexus. It’s a lot to stay on top of … and a lot of potential risk if you don’t.
If you use Epicor and are wondering if you’re covered with the recent sales tax law changes (and if there’s a more efficient way to manage compliance that frees your finance team to focus on critical issues), this webinar’s for you! We’ll reveal the biggest challenges in tax management that can cost a business precious time and money, and provide a first-hand look at how automation can increase accuracy and efficiency.
To make the best use of your time, we've split the presentation into two parts:
First 30 minutes: The Case for Tax Compliance Automation
- The current state of sales tax compliance, including what businesses with tax-exempt transactions need to know
- What economic nexus is and how it can drastically increase your tax obligations
- Tips to accurately manage exemption certificates
- Why businesses are choosing to automate tax compliance
Second 30 minutes: Demo: Automated Tax Compliance with Avalara + Epicor
- Overview of Avalara’s tax compliance suite
- Demonstration of how the Avalara suite works inside your Epicor ERP
- Q&A with tax compliance experts
In these uncertain times, the last thing you need to worry about is tax compliance. Watch this webinar to make sure your obligations are being managed properly and efficiently.
Sign up to watch the on-demand recording at your convenience!
Webinar details
When: On-demand
Duration: 60 minutes
Cost: Free
About the speakers
Carolynn Kranz, Founder, Industry Sales Tax Solutions
Carolynn is the founder and managing member of two firms: (1) Kranz & Associates, PLLC, a boutique law firm specializing in state and local tax consulting; and (2) Industry Sales Tax Solutions, LLC (“ISTS”), which offers a subscription database containing the sales and use taxability of software related transactions, digital content and cloud services. The ISTS database is also licensed by Avalara and utilized to maintain content as part of their AvaTax platform. Carolynn specializes in state and local tax matters on a multi-state basis, particularly in the area of sales and use taxes. In addition to Carolynn’s sales and use tax expertise, she has significant experience in state and local income / franchise tax, as well as federal tax matters.
Patricia Aparicio, Senior Product Manager, Epicor
Patricia Aparicio is a Senior Product Manager at Epicor Software, a provider of ERP solutions for 20,000 customers worldwide. In her role, Patricia leads finance, projects, and reporting areas of the ERP to evolve and innovate to meet the needs of current and future manufacturing customers. Based in Monterrey Mexico, Patricia is a CPA from Universidad Autonoma de Mexico who has spent nearly 20 years leading finance area working for the business and designing software finance products across a range of industries, including discrete manufacturing, logistics and transportation.