The essential role of technology in new firm staffing models

The accounting profession is changing. Does your firm have the technology, strategy, and resiliency needed to thrive in today’s challenging and uncertain environment?

Antiquated business models, manual processes, and inefficient workflows too often stand in the way of better efficiencies, more growth opportunities, and, ultimately, greater profitability. For these firms, it’s time to rethink how they do business and take measures to empower staff.



Join this lively panel discussion moderated by Kelly Phillips Erb with three industry leaders, Shayna Chapman, Nicole Davis, and Jennifer Wilson, to explore the essential role that technology can play in helping firms grow and scale their practice in today’s business environment.

Attendees can earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

What you’ll learn:

Trends that cause staffing pain points

How the traditional firm structure may not be keeping pace with needed changes

Finding the right tech stack to align with your firm’s objectives

Practical steps practitioners of all sizes can take to adapt

Registry statement

Avalara is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.NASBARegistry.org.