Top tips for managing your procure-to-pay processes
Thursday, February 22, 2024
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Centralize your use tax automation with Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable
There’s a lot that goes into maintaining compliant accounts payable processes, including tracking and verifying vendor invoices, managing payment terms, and ensuring the accurate recording of financial transactions. Regulatory requirements and evolving accounting standards only complicate these consistently challenging tasks. Avalara can help.
In this webinar, we’ll review:
- Maintaining consumer use tax compliance with AvaTax for Accounts Payable
- Filing 1099 and W-9 forms automatically
- Keeping up with new 1099 and W-9 form requirements, like the new K-2 filing policy
- Managing your vendor exemption certificates
Bring your questions for the Q&A session. This webinar will include a live demo of our AvaTax for Accounts Payable solution. Webinar attendees are eligible to earn one hour of CPE credit.
