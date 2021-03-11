The 2021 holiday shopping season is looking bright for retailers, with trends pointing to sales growth both online and in physical stores. As you gear up for what Amazon dubs the Turkey Five — the peak buying period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — you may be exploring new ways to attract buyers. If adding sales channels, expanding to new markets, or launching new products is part of your sales strategy, you’ll want to keep a close eye on where you’ve created new sales tax compliance obligations.

During this webinar and discussion, you’ll learn:

How to monitor your economic and physical nexus liabilities

Tips for navigating multistate filing deadlines

When to strategically register and file your returns

How to avoid over- and underpayments

How to avoid errors when product mapping and coding

How to simplify managing exemption certificates

