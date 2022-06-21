2023 tax changes: Q1 update
Sign up
Thursday, April 20, 2023
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Industry experts explain the most noteworthy changes in tax policy and emerging trends
Tax changes are constant. Almost every week new tax policies or rate changes go into effect, leaving businesses scrambling to keep up with fluctuating compliance requirements.
To help keep you a step ahead, we’re bringing in a panel of frontline tax experts from Avalara and Bloomberg Tax to highlight the most significant tax changes of 2023 to date, plus shed light on the trending topics that may shape the months ahead.
Our tax panel will cover:
- The latest changes to tax laws at the federal and state levels
- The impact of recent economic turmoil to tax policy
- The latest developments in economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws
- Global taxation trends and updates to e-invoicing requirements
Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve on the latest tax changes. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit. Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand.
Meet the speakers
Liz Armbruester
Executive Vice President of Customer and Compliance Operations, Avalara
Michael Bologna
Senior Correspondent, Bloomberg Tax
Scott Peterson
Vice President of Government Relations, Avalara
Sign up