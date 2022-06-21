ON-DEMAND WEBINAR
2024 tax changes: Q2 outlook
Insights from the inside on tax law changes and emerging trends
Influenced by current economic trends and social shifts, changes in tax policy can happen at any time. Stay ahead of the curve and gain an edge in navigating the ever-evolving tax landscape by watching our webinar.
Our tax panel discusses:
- How changes in technology are driving governments to adapt their tax definitions and rules
- The push to simplify economic nexus laws
- How state auditors are using AI to increase efficiency and target businesses
- The latest on e-invoicing mandates and VAT in the Digital Age
