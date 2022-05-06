Last updated May 6, 2022

These Supplemental Terms for AvaTax for Insurance (“AFI Terms”) govern Customer’s purchase and use of AvaTax for Insurance and Additional Services. These AFI Terms are in addition to and incorporate by reference the Avalara Service Terms and Conditions available at www.avalara.com/terms (the “Terms”). Any capitalized terms used and not defined in these AFI Terms have the meanings given in the Terms.

1. Definitions.

“Additional Services” means those services ancillary to AvaTax for Insurance that are subject to additional fees as described in an Order Document.

“AvaTax for Insurance” means the Service for insurance tax calculation.

2. The Services.

a. Customer Responsibilities. Customer is responsible for the system configuration unless otherwise provided in an Order Document. Customer shall: (i) perform the necessary tasks and provide the required items and resources related to system configuration that Avalara may reasonably request and (ii) provide all necessary co-operation and information as may be reasonably required by Avalara in order to provide AvaTax for Insurance and Additional Services.

3. Transaction Usage. Fees for usage of AvaTax for Insurance are based on the number of Transactions used in AvaTax for Insurance by Customer. Avalara will charge a number of “Transactions” used each day equal to the number of API calls to the tax calculation service recorded. The number of Transactions will be measured on a daily basis. For purposes of calculating Transactions used, fractional Transactions will be rounded up to the next whole number.

4. Inapplicable Provisions of the Terms.

a. Uptime Statistics. Avalara may elect not to provide uptime statistics.

b. No Trial Period. The Trial Period set forth in the Terms does not apply to AvaTax for Insurance or Additional Services.

c. No Automatic Upgrade. Customer’s AvaTax for Insurance subscription will not be automatically upgraded to the next highest subscription tier.