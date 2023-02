Recognition: 2018-2022

At Avalara, we work hard to protect our products and services against security threats. We’re committed to partnering with the security community to find security vulnerabilities through our Vulnerability Disclosure Program. We appreciate your help in keeping our business and customers safe.

This page recognizes the individuals or organizations that helped protect our customers 2018 through 2022. All future pieces of recognition will be located at our VDP Thanks page.