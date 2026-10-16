Get started

U.S. sales tax calculator and sales tax lookup tool

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same geolocation technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

 

Tax rates can vary within a county, a city, or even a ZIP code. Using a street address helps to ensure more accurate rates and calculations when compared to relying on broader geographic indicators.

 

*Rates are rounded to the nearest hundredth. Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend our lookup and calculator tools on this page for the most accurate rates.

Enter any U.S. address to get the sales tax rate for your exact location

Need more rates? Get immediate access to our sales tax calculator.
--.-- %
  • Minimum combined sales tax rate
    --.-- %
Calculate total amount See your sales tax rate applied to any item price. Enter a numerical value with no commas or spaces.
$ --.--
  • Amount entered
    $ --.--
  • +Total sales tax
    $ --.--
  • Total amount
    $ --.--

Automate your calculations

AvaTax offers street-level precision at the point of sale, meaning you don't need to look up rates or maintain a database. Rate updates are pushed to your system automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.
Explore AvaTax

Sales tax rate tables

Need tax rates for your business? Download a free sales tax rates table by ZIP code for any US state. 
Download rate table
Additional Resources

Frequently asked questions

There are many ways to establish sales tax nexus — the connection between a business and a state that creates a sales tax collection requirement — and no two state sales tax laws are exactly alike.

 

Determining which laws apply to your business is hard, but it’s a crucial step towards compliance. For more information, please refer to our guide to nexus laws and sales tax collection requirements.

When you enter a street address, the calculator’s rate lookup tool uses geolocation to pinpoint the exact tax jurisdiction. Then it determines the corresponding current sales tax rate by accessing AvaTax, our innovative, cloud-based sales tax calculation software.

 

This level of accuracy is important when determining sales tax rates. In some locations, rates for two adjacent addresses can be different. Relying on a city or ZIP code is not the most reliable way to calculate sales tax rates.

At a glance, calculating sales tax seems simple: Take the price of a taxable product or service and multiply it by the sales tax rate. With sales tax, though, it’s almost never that easy. The real trick is figuring out what needs to be taxed then calculating the correct tax rate — which, depending on how your business operates, could mean learning the rules in any number of the more than 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions across the United States.

 

Want to learn more? Check out this on-demand webinar on how to calculate the right sales tax rate.

Though sales tax rates are typically set at the state level, some states authorise county, city, or local taxing districts to set their own rates and rules. With so many jurisdictions generating rates, rules, and boundaries, figuring out your sales tax rate is best accomplished with a street address rather than a city name, a street name, or a ZIP code.

 

Use our calculator above to get a sales tax rate specific to any U.S. street address. Avalara maintains updated state and local sales tax rates across the United States. 

ZIP codes were created to help the U.S. Postal Service with the delivery of mail and are independent of any state revenue systems. The boundaries can change and often don’t line up with tax rate jurisdictions. This makes them the wrong tool to use for determining sales tax rates in the United States.

 

By basing sales tax on ZIP codes, you risk applying the wrong rates and remitting tax to the incorrect jurisdiction. Both of these errors increase your company’s risk of audit penalties, fines, and fees.

Avalara AvaTax is an automated sales tax solution that works with your ecommerce, POS, or ERP system to calculate rates in real time. Businesses of all sizes can use AvaTax to calculate the correct amount of sales tax you need to pay or if you have any sales tax exemptions. If you’re working with a developer, they can take advantage of the AvaTax API to build sales tax rate determination into your application.

Other sales tax resources

5 steps to managing sales tax

Learn how to best manage sales tax compliance in five detailed steps.
Get started

Free Sales Tax Risk Assessment

Registered in all the right states? Take our free assessment to find out.
Get started

Sales tax nexus laws by state

Avoid sales tax surprises. Know where and why you may owe sales tax. 
Get started

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo