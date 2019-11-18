Company overview

As one of the largest dealers of its kind in the Midwest, Ag Solutions Group specializes in agricultural equipment for planting, spraying, fertilizing, and more. Formed in 2015 by the merger of two family-owned businesses, the Minnesota-based company launched its online store in 2019, creating both growth opportunity and compliance risk.



Tax challenges

The company’s entry into online sales came on the heels of the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., which expanded the ability of states to collect sales tax from ecommerce and other remote transactions. The resulting concept of “economic nexus” introduced both risk and complexity for companies selling into states where they have no physical presence. “We previously managed our sales tax and filing manually in the four states where we have physical locations,” says Stefanie Hemeyer, the company’s controller. “It honestly was not too bad. However, once we established nexus in other states due to online sales, managing our taxes and filing became more complicated. The Wayfair decision brought on more liability because of the additional states we had to file in.”



Integration