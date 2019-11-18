Commenco is Kansas City’s largest authorized Motorola Solutions dealer, specializing in digital two-way radio sales, service, and rentals; voice and data capture networks; 9-1-1 service equipment and maintenance; mobile scanners and printers; wireless infrastructure; broadband wireless applications; and closed-circuit video surveillance.

After nearly 60 years in business, Commenco was still relying on its sellers to calculate sales tax for quotes and proposals. Whenever those calculations proved incorrect, the company ended up eating the difference, losing revenue, and irritating customers.

When Mike Markham joined Commenco in late 2015, he was tasked with starting a new division to manage technology products and services for industrial businesses. He soon implemented ConnectWise for quotes and proposals, but he was still running into issues when calculating sales tax.

“We sell all over the country, and in certain areas we have tax obligations, while in other areas we don’t.” says Mike. “We had a couple of situations where customers were upset because the sales tax ended up being significantly different from what was in the proposal.”