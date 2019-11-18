Drop builds and manages ecommerce platforms for some of the fashion industry’s biggest brands and a well-known motorcycle manufacturer. Located in Montegranaro, Italy, the company has been helping retailers sell for 20 years. Its customers’ products are shipped to buyers in Australia, Canada, U.S., U.K., and Singapore.

Drop began operating in the ecommerce space years before many of its competitors. For a long time, the company calculated sales and use tax, VAT, and GST manually. Not only was calculating tax manually a headache, it wasn’t always accurate.

Around 2022, Drop was notified that it had exceeded a tax threshold in Canada and needed to register to collect tax in that province, says Drop project manager Stefano De Angelis.

In that moment, the company began looking for a software partner to help it automate tax compliance.