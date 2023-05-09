Eide Bailly is a CPA and consulting firm dedicated to helping clients grow, thrive, and embrace opportunities and innovation.

Sales tax continues to be one of the most dynamic and risk-prone areas of business operations. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., has allowed states to implement economic nexus laws since 2018, but many businesses are still unaware of their full compliance requirements.

Businesses continue to discover unaddressed tax obligations, sometimes through painful audits. Top 20 accounting firm Eide Bailly has found ways to help clients stay compliant with these varying regulations and minimize the audit risks they pose.

