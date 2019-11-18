Based in Dallas, Texas, Moroch is a full-service, integrated marketing agency delivering a wide range of services including creative, advertising, public relations, and digital campaigns. Over the years, the agency has developed a specialized ability to handle the particular needs of national brands with franchises that have local footprints across the country, and that required a robust tax platform.

Working with franchises presents a level of complexity that requires a lot of flexibility in billing. “Some of our clients are individual franchisees, but many are members of co-ops,” says Brenda Hodge, director of financial operations for Moroch. “Those co-ops often have multiple stores in different tax jurisdictions.”

In many cases, Moroch sends a single invoice to the co-op, but the deliverables must be taxed according to where they’re shipped. Those deliverables are taxed differently based on jurisdiction, and because the rates are frequently changing, compliance is a moving target.



“We used to have a full-time tax manager who spent a lot of time chasing changing rates, evaluating nexus,” Brenda explains. “It was pretty much an impossible task — she worked a lot of overtime in order to keep up with the ever-changing landscape of our clients’ locations.”

