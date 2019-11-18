Company overview

ProviNET Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of a large, senior living provider. Their tailored technology services range from consulting to managed IT services to virtual private cloud hosting. Based in the Chicagoland area, ProviNET’s customers not only include regional businesses, but hundreds of nonprofits all over the United States. What started as an in-house IT department for its parent company has grown into a thriving business in its own right, and that growth has been accelerating.

As ProviNET expanded both its geographic footprint and its offerings, the company’s sales tax obligations grew more complex, making compliance harder to maintain. The manual processes for calculating sales tax and managing exemptions became too risky and too onerous. “It was an arduous task,” says Barb Cullinan, who leads business services at ProviNET. It was her job to take the transaction information from their ConnectWise ERP and push the sales tax to Microsoft Dynamics GP. Each month, she reconciled the two systems, making sure everything taxable was being taxed and everything exempt was not. To make things even more complicated, ProviNET is also a reseller with use tax liability.

“I once had someone print out a spreadsheet to help me keep track of who was tax exempt and why ... that was a little messy.” —Barb Cullinan

“As our organization sold products or performed services for customers out of state I would occasionally find discrepancies,” Barb remembers, “and then I had to spend time searching for the source and making corrections.” If, for example, a tax-exempt customer had mistakenly been charged sales tax, Barb was on the hook for figuring out where the process went wrong. The greatest compliance risk was how the company managed its exemption certificates. “I kept them in a large binder on my desk,” laughs Barb. “And I once had someone print out a spreadsheet to help me keep track of who was tax exempt and why ... that was a little messy.”

