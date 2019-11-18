SWIPEBY relies on Avalara to accelerate growth
Results
Increased compliance
Improved processes
Cost savings
Summary
Results
- Increased compliance
- Improved processes
- Cost savings
Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Company growth
- Process inefficiency
Products used
Avalara AvaTax
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine, to a shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Avalara Returns
Automatically gathers data from AvaTax to prepare and file sales and use tax returns and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Avalara License Management
Manages your licenses through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.
Benefits
- Assistance with marketplace facilitator laws
- Peace of mind with improved accuracy and efficiency
- Cost savings with support for planned growth
Industry type
Software
Manage the varied requirements of where and how SaaS, software, and subscriptions are taxed.
Company overview
The SWIPEBY software-as-a-service platform enables any brick-and-mortar food service business to compete with corporate drive-thrus by providing a low-touch, curbside experience. Its turnkey solution offers easy online ordering, delivery, pickup, remarketing, and customizable arrival notifications and messaging based on location.
Tax challenges
“Our customers are small and medium-sized businesses,” says Travis Benoit, director of operations and corporate development at SWIPEBY. “It doesn’t make sense for them to develop their own app, so we also function as a marketplace to provide extra value. In sales tax language, that puts us into the marketplace facilitator bucket.”
Marketplace facilitator laws impose an obligation on companies like SWIPEBY to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of marketplace sellers. These laws are significant because they shift the obligation to collect and remit sales tax from the seller to the platform that facilitates the sale.
“Before the marketplace facilitator laws were rolled out, we weren’t managing sales tax,” Travis continues. “When it was required, our customers handled it themselves — setting the tax rate, collecting, and remitting on their own. Operating in multiple states across different verticals adds layers of complexity to what is already a large tax compliance challenge for our business.”
Why Avalara?
SWIPEBY needed a solution that would calculate sales tax at the local level in municipalities all over the U.S. and that could also handle special taxes such as hospitality. “With Avalara, we found a solution that can handle all of our tax compliance needs end to end,” says Travis.
The SWIPEBY team expects to expand across the contiguous U.S. As the company grows, large enterprises are starting to show interest in the SWIPEBY platform, which will increase the complexity of managing sales tax compliance.
Tax challenges
- Compliance risk
- Company growth
- Process inefficiency
Products used
Avalara AvaTax
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our tax engine, to a shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Avalara Returns
Automatically gathers data from AvaTax to prepare and file sales and use tax returns and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.
Avalara License Management
Manages your licenses through a single, secure database. Apply for and renew licenses, permits, tax registrations, professional certifications, and more.
Benefits
- Assistance with marketplace facilitator laws
- Peace of mind with improved accuracy and efficiency
- Cost savings with support for planned growth
Industry type
Software
Manage the varied requirements of where and how SaaS, software, and subscriptions are taxed.
“We went with Avalara for the solutions we need today, and in the future as we grow.”
—Travis Benoit
Director of Operations and Corporate Development
“We went with Avalara for the solutions we need today, and in the future as we grow.”
—Travis Benoit
Director of Operations and Corporate Development
Results
As the company expands into new locations and tax types, Avalara License Management helps SWIPEBY understand its federal, state, county, and local license requirements, as well as aggregate the correct forms, applications, and fees for preparation and submission.
Avalara AvaTax calculates sales tax across the more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the U.S. — a process that can take some businesses a substantial amount of time without automation technology.
SWIPEBY also sees added cost benefits by participating in the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, which covers the cost of their Avalara services in 24 states.
With Avalara Returns, SWIPEBY doesn’t have to pay each jurisdiction individually. SWIPEBY now makes a single, automated, clearing house payment, which Avalara uses to remit taxes to the jurisdictions on their behalf.
“Avalara relieves all of our tax compliance and business licensing pains, saving us incalculable time and accounting costs,” says Travis. “Our people can apply those resources toward activities that delight our customers and grow our company.”