Company overview

Customer

TaxOps Industry

Services Tax type

Sales and use

From its base in Colorado, Judy Vorndran of TaxOps has built a thriving state and local tax (SALT) specialty business consulting practice serving companies across the U.S. and beyond. While all of the firm’s clients have capable finance departments, few have the specific expertise needed to ensure the tax compliance, minimization, and planning essential to growth-oriented businesses.

Tax challenges

TaxOps balances strategic thinking and tactical advice in its SALT practice to foster closer relationships with clients. Judy and her team pride themselves on their deep knowledge of nexus and taxability studies, apportionment analysis, audit assistance, and sales tax automation. SALT compliance has always been a source of potential risk for just about every business, but the 2018 United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. raised the stakes. “Businesses are the government’s invoicing system,” says Judy. “Tax calculation needs to be done with fidelity and integrity or somebody gets in trouble. After Wayfair, nobody knows how to easily identify what their liabilities are.”

Why Avalara?

There are as many state tax collection systems as there are states, and each one has its own idiosyncrasies. Compliance requirements are changing all the time, and tracking them across multiple states can be overwhelming. Judy and her TaxOps team are vigorous proponents of sales tax automation for their clients. “It’s problematic to have to know all that,” Judy explains. “For example, Colorado has a combination of close to 900 statutory cities and counties for sales tax collection. If you were to select all of them, you’d be wrong. There’s a lot of minutiae — different kinds of licenses based on the flow of transactions that many clients don’t understand. We help them make the right selections for their nexus within Avalara.”

“If they need to collect taxes in a lot of places, they’re not going to do that themselves. I say, let’s solve the problem with a solution that’s incredibly affordable and effective. That’s where Avalara comes in.” —Judy Vorndran, Esq.

Owner and CPA