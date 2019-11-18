Company overview

Founded in 2015, Wonder Vacation Homes is a full-service, luxury vacation rental management company. The company started with a few properties in the Orlando area, and today manages more than 120 homes from Orlando to Miami. Bruno Scarabottolo, the company’s founder and president, comes from a long line of hoteliers. Originally from Brazil, he’s the third generation of his family to enter the hospitality business.



Applying lodging tax isn’t as simple as just adding a percentage. For example, in Florida, rental companies are obligated to collect and pay lodging taxes at multiple jurisdictional levels. Those levels aren’t consistent across the state either. Depending on the location of the property, up to three different lodging taxes may apply. “From the beginning, at the founding of Wonder Vacation Homes, I knew this was something we wanted to automate,” remembers Bruno. “Starting on day one.”



