Avalara Announces Co-Development Project with SAP Co-Innovation Lab

Companies invest in project integration of SAP® Localization Hub, tax service in SAP Cloud Platform with solutions from Avalara.

SÃO PAULO, May 22, 2018 — Avalara, a company specialized in cloud tax solutions, today announced an agreement with SAP Co-Innovation Lab to develop an integration project between the tax service in SAP® Localization Hub, which runs on SAP Cloud Platform, and Avalara’s tax calculation engine. The solution, which was announced for Brazil in early March, will support determination and tax calculation, fully integrated with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud.

With this model, the customer will have access to Avalara's tax determination and calculation solution, which will be triggered by the tax service in SAP Localization Hub, will perform the calculations of various taxes such as ICMS, ICMS-ST, IPI, PIS, and COFINS, for goods and services (ISS), in addition to withholding taxes. All this is integrated with tax content that is continuously updated and maintained by a team of experts from Avalara, which also has local support in Brazil.

"We are global partners in developing solutions for diverse SAP platforms. The integration with SAP Localization Hub will provide customers with a robust, compliant, and always-updated solution for the fiscal and tax peculiarities of the Brazilian market," said Leonardo Nogueira, Director of Connector Engineering at Avalara Brazil. "We believe our integrated solutions make the day-to-day even easier for companies to deliver more agility, productivity, and business assertiveness."

The project, which is being conducted by SAP's Globalization Services (GS) team and supported technically by SAP Co-Innovation Lab in Brazil, is supported by Avalara's Center of Excellence (CoE), specialized professionals dedicated to the SAP ecosystem. The goal is to enable customers adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud to also use Avalara's tax determination and calculation tool for all back-end processes: purchases, sales, billing, and related activities.

"Through this agreement, we expect to further increase the value we already deliver to our customers. With the approach of our two companies, we seek to help customers accelerate these processes and optimize their investment in the tax and fiscal areas," said Knut Barthel, Vice President of Product, SAP Brazil.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.