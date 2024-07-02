Avalara Announces 49 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

Durham, NC — July 2, 2024 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 49 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, payments and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara for performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to help ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara is pleased to announce integrations with a broad variety of solutions.

AccountMate is a leading provider of modifiable source code accounting software for small and mid-sized businesses.

Acorn LMS by Pursuit Technologies is a dynamic AI-powered platform for learning and development experiences synchronized to business performance.

ADVANTAGE 365 by RMI is purpose-built for companies that rent, sell and service equipment, trailers, and containers, and fully integrated with Office 365.

aSa is a leading global provider of software for the reinforcing steel industry.

Bizowie Cloud ERP helps high-growth businesses focus on what they do best, through instant insights, seamless automation, and global connectivity

Cacheflow is a deal-closing platform that automates the manual work of closing for sales. Build complex quotes in minutes and enable your clients to e-sign and pay from one link.

Centra Commerce is a direct-to-consumer and wholesale ecommerce platform for fashion and lifestyle brands.

CERM offers MIS Software solutions for the label and packaging printing industry.

Commercetools by Mediaopt is a leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets, with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

DigiCommerce Pre-Composed Solution delivers the core functionalities for headless commerce platforms, accelerating time to market for B2B organizations.

DigiMart is an AI-powered autonomous checkout platform for brick-and-mortar retailers.

e-PIC One is a fully integrated web-based ERP application.

Flex E-Commerce is an e-commerce shopping cart system for enterprising stores and modern software brands that want to evolve.

Fonteva by FusionSpan combines Salesforce's technology with the functionality required by member-based organizations, including membership management and CRM, member portals and communities, and more.

FutureEcom decentralizes the world of online sales by providing enterprise technology to small and medium-sized businesses.

i-Showcase empowers retailers and manufacturers to engage their online consumers in the most unique and innovative ways. We are the only firm within the industry that has developed its own sophisticated, yet straightforward, CMS.

Ideal DMS by Constellation Dealership Software is a dealership management system that puts all processes and departments in one place, increasing productivity and creating more opportunities for growth.

Infinity Power software solutions address a wide range of business needs in a highly integrated fashion, with modules targeting financial accounting, job costing, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, point of sale, payroll, inventory management and more.

IntegraRental puts the necessary information at your fingertips to conveniently reserve, track, schedule, and maintain assets across multiple locations.

Integrated Rental Systems provides dealers with applications aimed at automating and operationalizing best practices for heavy equipment rental.

JeraSoft AFC automates VoIP billing, rating, and routing for mobile and business telecoms, ISPs, IoT and cloud service providers.

k-eCommerce is an ecommerce and online payment solution that simplifies and accelerates online growth, offering an all-in-one omnichannel ecommerce platform for SMBs.

Lilypad Vortex for Fishbowl offers Fishbowl users a plug and play B2B Portal and Remote Sales Access. Instantly share information throughout your sales channels.

Lizzy is a complete web-based Dealership Management System that includes CRM and ERP capabilities, and is utilized by dealerships for Powersports, Marine, RV, Agriculture, Outdoor Power Equipment, Lawn & Garden, Trailers, and Automotive.

NewStore offers a unified commerce platform for global retail brands that want to accelerate their digital transformation.

NexGen by Fleet Cost & Care is designed by fleet owners, for fleet owners to help heavy equipment rental companies improve internal operations, boost productivity, and increase revenue − featuring a centralized system enabling companies to streamline business and operational processes, improve transparency, and minimize redundancy.

Nue offers powerful yet simple tools for sales, CS and finance, including Price Builder, Quote Builder, Billing, Lifecycle Manager and more.

Optiva empowers telecom operators and MVNO/Es to accelerate new revenue streams with simplified and unified 5G+ BSS software solutions.

Orchid FFL business software seamlessly integrates with firearm ERP, retail POS, eCommerce, payments and accounting systems.

Oro Marketplace allows companies to run B2C, B2B, physical, digital, service, and bookings marketplaces, and set up any revenue model, including transactional, subscription or freemium.

Pibsoft software is a complete set of integrated tools for automating business workflow, including business and accounting software modules customizable to meet unique business requirements.

Progressu s is an eCommerce development agency specializing in complex WooCommerce integrations and full website builds.

Purple Dot's sell earlier platform removes the complexity from retail pre-order operations, enabling modern ecommerce businesses to focus on selling.

Results CRM is an all-in-one CRM for Service Operations and Field Service Management.

Retavo is an all-in-one platform that finally gives influencers and content creators full control over their personal brand, collaborations, and success.

Rillet is an accounting platform for SaaS and usage companies, featuring seamless invoicing and revenue recognition, off-the-shelf real-time SaaS metrics as well as automated bookclose.

Shipwire Cloud App is a powerful SaaS cloud-based ecommerce platform designed to help businesses build and grow their online stores - it's user-friendly, feature-rich, and capable of creating a fully featured online store in just a few clicks.

Spirits360 is a cloud-based platform allowing businesses to legally sell alcohol online through their own branded ecommerce site.

SHOPLAZZA is an award-winning shopping cart SaaS company offering complete e-commerce solutions for online stores, including website templates, marketing apps, payment, shipping, and ERP tools.

StoreConnect is a fully customizable and affordable ecommerce solution for small to medium-sized businesses using Salesforce.

STORIS NextGen platform enables seamless in-store customer experiences in home furnishings retail, giving retail teams the technology needed to service their guests from relationship introduction through sales order creation from any mobile, web-connected device.

Streamline Vacation Rental Software is a cloud-based Property Management Software (PMS) platform enabling property managers to operate properties in the short-term rental industry, with tools to manage online booking and management of leads, websites, accounting, distribution channels, partners, document systems, and POS.

Subskribe provides CPQ, subscription billing, and revenue recognition in a single unified platform that is natively designed to support modern SaaS deals.

The Full Works offers a powerful ecommerce, distribution and fulfillment solution all in one platform.

Ventus is integrated service\construction\accounting software that streamlines daily business processes, allowing companies to focus on revenue-generating activities.

Web Shop Manager is an all-in-one ecommerce platform for automotive retailers.

WinWeb is a cloud-based ERP suite for SMB companies in industries including wholesale, retail, and healthcare.

Work 365 by IOTAP is a leading subscription management and billing application built on Microsoft Dynamics.

WorkSpring is an omnichannel commerce platform offering tailor-made solutions for verticals including apparel, health, home, luxury and wineries.

For more information about the Avalara certified integration program, and a list of all our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.