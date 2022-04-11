Avalara Announces CRUSH Global: The Future of Global Tax Compliance

SEATTLE, WA — April 11, 2022 — Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of CRUSH, its sixth annual tax and technology event. The virtual conference will take place May 17–18, 2022. The event is free; for more information, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

“Ecommerce has erased borders and created new channels for businesses of all sizes. At the same time, our omnichannel economy has created new and expanded compliance challenges,” said Scott McFarlane, co-founder and CEO of Avalara. “During this year’s global virtual event, we aim to help businesses understand the global tax landscape and equip them with the tools they need to keep compliance from getting in the way of growth.”



Headline sessions for CRUSH include:



● Managing Growth in the Global Economy: Understand how managing compliance can help businesses expand into new channels, products, and markets. This session will be moderated by global economist Todd Buchholz. Learn from global commerce experts, including:

Craig Cohen, CRO at WooCommerce

Dara Meath, Divisional CIO, Digital/Ecommerce at Conair Corporation and Avalara customer

● Staying Ahead of Shifting Government Regulations: Explore today’s landscape, and what regulatory efforts might look like in the future. This session will be moderated by global economist Todd Buchholz. Learn from global compliance experts, including:

Daniel Bunn, VP, Global Projects at the Tax Foundation

Gino Dossche, principal, U.S. VAT practice at EY

Dr. Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Financial

● Discover the Value of Embedding Tax Within Finance: Discover how businesses use technology to incorporate tax into their processes and generate powerful insights. This session will be moderated by Mickey North Rizza, program vice president, Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce at IDC. Learn from global finance and technology experts, including:

Catherine Barba, pioneer of the digital revolution and expert in omnichannel retail and digital retail

Dara Meath, Divisional CIO, Digital/Ecommerce at Conair Corporation and Avalara customer

Paul Farrell, VP, Product Management at Oracle NetSuite

In addition, Avalara CRUSH Global will bring back CRUSH City, an experiential activity center with access to a variety of on-demand resources, including videos, podcasts, downloadable guides and reports, and more, specific to the needs of different industries and business sizes. New for 2022, attendees will have a distinct CRUSH City experience based on country or region, including Brazil, Europe, India, and North America.



Through CRUSH City, attendees will also have access to:

● Industry Insights sessions: Keynote sessions designed to deliver insights and information that specifically affect your industry as well as your business.

● Breakout sessions: Attendees have the ability to select from more than 50 live breakouts based on their interests; all will be available on demand after the event.

● New solutions: Learn about new global solutions from Avalara to drive value and efficiencies for your customers.

● Networking: Connect with industry leaders, policy practitioners, product experts, and peers — people who speak your language and feel your pain.

For more information or to reserve your spot for Avalara CRUSH Global, please visit AvalaraCRUSH.com.

