Avalara Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

SEATTLE, WA — March 28, 2024 — Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, has received the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

Gallup found that Avalara successfully engaged and developed its global workforce in innovative ways under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Scott McFarlane. 2023 was a year of transformation for Avalara, including surpassing the $1 billion in year-to-date revenue milestone.

“Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup chief executive officer.

The GEWA winners’ ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 11 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 23% of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 33% of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged. Seventy percent of employees at winning GEWA organizations are engaged.

“Our highly engaged employees known as Avalarians make an impact every day in our fun and inclusive workplace environment, whether they are working remotely or from an Avalara office,” said Ee Lyn Khoo, Chief People Officer at Avalara. “By embracing our success traits, like ownership, passion, and curiosity, our employees collaborate in real-time and bring tax compliance solutions to market faster to help Avalara deliver on our mission to be part of every transaction in the world.”

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners and more about the selection process, visit the winners’ page. Visit avalara.com to learn more about the company’s success traits and current career opportunities at Avalara in North America, India, Europe, and Brazil.