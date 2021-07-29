What makes a great Avalarian?
A combination of the following characteristics are common for Avalarians; they form the basis for our winning culture and we value them highly.
What makes a great Avalarian?
A combination of the following characteristics are common for Avalarians; they form the basis for our winning culture and we value them highly.
Ownership
Success is our duty, obligation, and responsibility. We don’t make excuses, and never say “It’s not my job.” We insist on accountability — in ourselves and our colleagues.
Passion
We live and breathe to take our business to the top and are driven by an insatiable hunger for success.
Adaptability
We accept change as our only constant. There is no instruction manual for our business. We are fast, agile, and aware; willing to turn when circumstances shift.
Humility
We never assume we have all the answers. We know we can improve and embrace all opportunities to learn — from others as well as from our own mistakes. There is no task beneath anyone.
Fun
We’re serious about fun. We know how to work hard, but joy is also a key ingredient to success. High expectations and high performance are not sustainable in a stilted environment, so we encourage a fun, friendly atmosphere.
Optimism
We are allergic to “It can’t be done.” Great accomplishments never arise from small thinking, so maintaining a positive attitude is vital to success at Avalara.
Curiosity
We ask “Why?” every day and don’t stop until we understand. We benchmark ourselves against the best and constantly seek ways to improve.
Urgency
Speed matters in our business. We value persistence and bias for action. We jump into action and demand 100 percent effort from ourselves and our peers.
Simplicity
We know we are in the simplicity business and refuse to pass the burden of complexity to our customers — or our colleagues.
Ownership
“G-in’ the JD.”
Getting the job done. Success is our duty, obligation, and responsibility. We don’t make excuses, and we aren’t “It’s not my job” kind of people. We insist on accountability — in ourselves and our colleagues.
Passion
“Care. Really care.”
We live and breathe to take our business to the top and are driven by an insatiable hunger for success.
Adaptability
“Ride the wave of change.”
We accept change as our only constant. There is no instruction manual for our business. We are fast, agile, and aware; willing to turn when circumstances shift.
Humility
“Presence, not pretense.”
We never assume we have all the answers. We know we can improve and embrace all opportunities to learn from others as well as from our own mistakes. Job descriptions are only starting points; there is no task beneath anyone.
Fun
“Work hard, play hard.”
We’re serious about fun. We know how to work hard, but joy is also a key ingredient to success. High expectations and high performance are not sustainable in a stilted environment, so we encourage a fun, friendly atmosphere.
Optimism
“Of course we can.”
We are allergic to “It can’t be done.” Great accomplishments never arise from small thinking, so maintaining a positive attitude is vital to success at Avalara.
Curiosity
“Seek knowledge. Insist on understanding.”
We ask “Why?” every day and don’t stop until we understand. We benchmark ourselves against the best and constantly seek ways to improve.
Urgency
“Life is short. Make a difference now.”
Speed matters in our business. We thrive under pressure and recognize that our time is now. We jump into action and persist until success is achieved.
Simplicity
“Understand, systematize, automate.”
We know we are in the simplicity business and refuse to pass the burden of complexity to our customers — or our colleagues.