Avalara Announces NEXT - A Virtual Event for Developers

SEATTLE, WA — June 28, 2023 — Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the return of Avalara NEXT, its third annual event for developers and partners responsible for building global tax compliance into commerce and business operations. The virtual conference will take place September 20–21, 2023. The event is free; for more information, please click here.

“Global commerce has prompted more businesses to adopt technology to power their operations. At the same time, businesses have come to expect more services from a single technology platform instead of bolting on new solutions for every business requirement,” said Danny Fields, Chief Technology Officer at Avalara. “To support businesses, technology providers need to be able to build compliance into their own applications to address tax alongside other business requirements. Avalara NEXT is the conference for developers and partners to learn firsthand about innovative tax compliance technologies and how they can easily build compliance solutions and integrations for their customers.”

This year, Avalara NEXT will feature:

Technical thought leaders: Hear from Avalara CTO, Danny Fields, and senior technical experts to learn how to optimize Avalara integrations, take advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning for tax compliance, and address global e-invoicing mandates.

Partner success stories: Engage with technology platform partners, including representatives from BigCommerce, eBay, GoDaddy, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Xero. Jeni Oye, GM of Product at Xero, will detail Xero's partnership with Avalara to make sales tax compliance less complex for U.S. small businesses and their advisors.

New solutions and integrations: Learn about new and enhanced global APIs and integrations from Avalara to drive value and efficiencies for your customers.

Coding sessions: Watch live coding demonstrations and learn how to build a tax integration for your business application in a few hours.

1:1 tech chats: Connect with Avalara technical experts for in-depth conversations on how to build tax into your applications in the cloud.

Partners are essential to the Avalara mission to be part of every transaction in the world. New for this year, day two of the conference will be Avalara Partner Day, featuring two tracks — one designed specifically for ecommerce and marketplace partners, and one for ERP and accounting partners. These tracks will focus on sharing learnings from partners and exploring the future of partnerships to support our mutual customers in a global economy.

Last year at Avalara NEXT, Avalara announced new tools and APIs to enable partners to build compliance integrations and solutions into their own experiences. At this year’s event, attendees will get an update on the tools and APIs Avalara is developing to enable embedded compliance.

For more information or to reserve your spot for Avalara NEXT, please click here.