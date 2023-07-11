Set Solutions Automates Tax Compliance Across Multiple States with Avalara and Sage Intacct

With Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions is meeting the company’s tax compliance and accounting obligations across 27 U.S. states, while saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.

SEATTLE, WA — July 11, 2023 — When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., in 2018, it expanded the complexity of sales tax obligations for many businesses. The ruling gave each state the green light to adopt its own economic nexus law, a tax collection obligation imposed on companies based solely on a certain level of economic activity within a state. Today, every state with a general sales tax has imposed an economic nexus law that imposes a sales tax obligation on a remote seller’s sales volume in the state.

Set Solutions, a Trace3 Company, an advanced cybersecurity consulting and procurement solutions provider, selected Avalara and Sage to address state-specific tax complexity and meet its burgeoning tax compliance needs while saving the company money and time.

When Set Solutions first started with Avalara in 2019, the company was collecting tax in one state. Fast-forward to 2023, and the company is meeting its tax compliance obligations with ease in 27 states. With Avalara and Sage accounting software, Set Solutions has seen increased productivity within its finance and accounting department, saving dozens of hours a week on manual finance processes. As a result, employees can spend their time on more important tasks associated with growing the business versus manually calculating taxes and filing returns.

“The Wayfair decision led us to Avalara for an automated tax solution because we knew that we were going to have to collect and remit in different states, but weren’t sure exactly how many,” said Missy Basone, Chief Financial Officer at Set Solutions, a Trace3 Company. “Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks — valuable time, and resources that greatly affect our growing business.”

Each state defines and taxes SaaS differently. The responsibility falls to businesses to understand these diverse definitions in order to determine the taxability of a product. SaaS providers must figure out whether their business is providing a subscription, selling tangible property, or something else altogether, like providing a communications service that might not be subject to sales tax but is subject to any number of federal, state, and local communications taxes.

“Tax rates and rules are complex and vary widely by jurisdiction for physical goods, but when it comes to digital goods produced by SaaS companies like Set Solutions, the complexity of what is taxed and how, grows exponentially,” said Liz Armbruester, EVP of Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. “By using Avalara’s technology, Set Solutions has been able to offload the complexity of sales tax, while also saving hundreds of thousands of dollars and time that would have been spent managing a regulatory requirement that provides no benefit to its bottom line. And thanks to Avalara’s long-standing partnership and integration with Sage, Set Solutions was able to seamlessly manage tax on every invoice processed on the Sage platform.”