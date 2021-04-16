In the news

Sales
11/21/2022
The Burgeoning Importance of E-Invoicing
11/17/2022
Special Report: From Tahoe to Charleston, how other towns address short-term rentals
11/23/2022
Ore. County Voters Reject Seasonal Sales Tax
12/01/2022
Automated Tax Compliance for Any Business
11/30/2022
Anaheim's Measure J tax passed. Now the hard part: collecting the tax
The Impact of STR Regulations in Hawaii (Vacation Rentals are the Future)
12/14/2022
Prioritizing Product Security With DevSecOps
12/08/2022
Rebooted in style: See the before and after as two techies put on fresh looks for the GeekWire Gala
12/02/2022
The demise of Maryland's digital advertising tax echoes around the world
12/28/2022
2023 Ecommerce Predictions – 33 Industry Experts Predict Your Biggest Opportunities For The New Year
Have yourself some rental regulations
12/15/2022
2023 DevOps Predictions
11/07/2022
How States Define Communications Products and Services Can Impact Tax Codes
11/03/2022
How SaaS Applications Are Helping to Future-Proof Businesses
10/26/2022
Why letting your leaders fail may be necessary for success
10/25/2022
Maryland's digital ad tax struck down
10/24/2022
Sales Tax Nexus and What It Means for Small Businesses
10/13/2022
Changes to Streaming Media Monetization Could Affect State Taxes
10/07/2022
Get the ‘Wayfair’ Spirit or Risk Tax Lawsuits, State Group Hears
09/23/2022
Know When to Shift to a Property Manager for Your Short-Term Rental
09/16/2022
16 Expert Tips To Help Tech Leaders Ensure Remote Work Arrangements Succeed
09/09/2022
7 data quality best practices to improve data performance
09/06/2022
Why the web framework hype train is always moving
08/31/2022
The Impact Of Sales Tax Is Growing For Small Businesses
08/17/2022
Shipping Shift — With Legislation Stalled, Niche Breweries File Lawsuit to Push for DTC Beer Delivery
08/02/2022
The Impact of the Wayfair Decision on Small Businesses Four Years Later
07/28/2022
How Should States Tax NFT Sales?
07/26/2022
Wash. Again Takes Lead On Digital Taxation With NFT Guidance
07/25/2022
Back-To-School Sales Tax Holidays Starting Soon In Florida, Texas And 15 Other States
07/14/2022
People who are nothing like you make the best mentors. Here’s why
07/13/2022
Wayfair’s Impact Four Years Later, and What’s Still to Come
07/11/2022
Remote Workers Can Create Multiple Taxation Issues for Businesses
Strong Defense: CEOs of CrowdStrike, Coursera and Avalara on Transformation in Turbulent Times
07/06/2022
Do Sales Tax Holiday Rules Apply in the Metaverse?
06/30/2022
Even Marketplace Sellers Will Pay a Price for New Colorado Fee
06/28/2022
Meeting: Scott McFarlane
Retailers Scramble to Comply With Colorado Retail Delivery Fee
Retailers: Reinvent Yourself In The 'Retail Restart' By Avoiding These Obstacles
06/22/2022
Wayfair hearing may lead to remedial sales tax legislation
06/16/2022
The hardest parts of cloud-native app development
06/15/2022
Short-Term Vacation Rental Hosts: Lodging Tax Expert Oliver Hoare Has Something To Say
Exclusive Interview With Sanjay Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer, Avalara
06/13/2022
Marketplace Tax Laws Still Challenging, 4 Years After Wayfair
Oh my: BBB, international tax and Wayfair
06/09/2022
Why Accounting, Finance, and Tax Are Now the Language of Business
06/07/2022
How to Use Low-Code Development to Your Advantage as an ISV
06/03/2022
How AI can help manage surprisingly complex sales taxes
06/02/2022
How The Metaverse Is Expanding Omnichannel Commerce & Complexity
05/30/2022
Lindsey West- The Benefit of Accountants From Track 1099
05/19/2022
What Small Businesses Need to Know about Marketplace Facilitator Laws
05/18/2022
Running a Large-Scale SaaS Platform
05/11/2022
Avalara names former Redfin, Amazon exec as chief people officer
05/10/2022
Interview with Jeff Carroll from Avalara
How The Technology Powering Commerce Has Had To Evolve In The Post-Pandemic Era
CTO interview, Danny Fields from Avalara, the largest tech company you have never heard of
05/09/2022
The Most Powerful Women Of The Channel 2022: Power 100
Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro Simplifies Tax Compliance for Short-Term Rental Property Managers
05/06/2022
Tech Moves: Remitly CFO will step down; OfferUp hires former Kellogg exec; and more
05/05/2022
The hospitality Tech Transformation is All About Front and Back Office Alignment, Efficiency and Compliance
05/03/2022
Bored Apes, Texting Robots and the Latest Digital Taxation Conundrum
04/26/2022
Crypto clarification: New proposals for gov’t regulation
04/20/2022
Streamlining the tax compliance process
04/19/2022
Why the Future of Fintech is Cloud-native
04/18/2022
How Small Businesses Can Manage Tax-Exempt Sales
04/11/2022
Avalara Announces CRUSH Global 2022 Event: The Future of Global Tax Compliance
Real-time compliance is being discussed in the U.S. What could it mean for payment processors
04/08/2022
Why Tax Plays a Critical Role in Payments
04/06/2022
Avalara Offers Low-Code Studio
04/05/2022
Scott McFarlane, Avalara CEO: A Fortt Knox Update
04/04/2022
Automating Your STR Tax Compliance with Avalara's Pam Knudsen
04/03/2022
New Treasury Report on Alcohol Could Help Small Brewers and Distillers
03/29/2022
Leaders: how to know if you need to be a builder or an optimizer
03/28/2022
Avalara Adds New APIs and Developer Tools to Support Its Headless Compliance Initiative
How payment and tech firms are transforming taxes
Avalara launches low-code studio for business apps
03/27/2022
Week in Insights: Rediscovering Joy in the Tax Profession
03/24/2022
A post-Wayfair World
GoDaddy partners with Avalara to automate ecommerce sales tax
03/23/2022
GoDaddy Adds Sales Tax Capability with Avalara Partnership
03/21/2022
SWIPEBY Tackles Marketplace Tax with Avalara as It Enables Virtual Drive-Thru for Brick-and-Mortar Businesses
03/17/2022
B2B sales tax rules: What to know in 2022
03/07/2022
What bad leaders teach us about leadership
03/03/2022
Why Tax Compliance Is Needed For A Successful Omnichannel Strategy
03/02/2022
Sales Tax Registration 101 – What Small Businesses Need to Know
02/24/2022
Treasury Report on Competition Continues to Spur Conversation
02/22/2022
What Retailers Need To Know About Sales Tax In 2022
States can reduce the cost of tax compliance for businesses with uniformity and tech
02/17/2022
Avalara integrates tax software with 20 outside applications
5 Things Small Businesses Need to Know About Sales Tax Returns
02/15/2022
How Global Trends will Impact Accounting and Financial Services in 2022 w/Alex Baulf Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
Could this government report on competition help modernize America’s antiquated alcohol regulatory system?
02/08/2022
Supply chain changes can give CFOs tax nexus headaches
02/11/2022
OECD's Pillar 1 Poses US Tax Law Changes Beyond Treaties
02/08/2021
2022 Changes to Sales & Use Tax You Need to Know About with Liz Armbruster; SVP of Global Compliance with Avalara
Selling omnichannel: Manufacturers must digitize their compliance management
Laying the Groundwork for Growth with Ross Tennenbaum, CFO at Avalara
Berkshire Business Outlook #8: Will tax changes impact your local lodging business?
01/31/2022
Top Lodging Trends to Watch in 2022
02/25/2022
More Taxation on Services Expected this Year
01/19/2022
Lessons from being a multicultural executive at a global company
Cities and States Find New Ways to Tax Streaming Services
01/03/2022
Ind. Bill Would Create Social Media Tax, Upend Other Taxes
01/10/2022
2022 Predictions: Tax Challenges Will Take Center Stage for Retailers
01/07/2022
Encinitas new short-term vacation rentals regulations take effect
01/05/2022
Sales and use tax changes proliferate amid pandemic
The Trends Shaping Sales Tax Compliance and Controversy in 2022
01/04/2022
Navigating the Ever-Changing World of Sales Tax in 2022
Tax trends that CFOs should keep an eye on in 2022
12/2/2021
Tax software company Avalara is on an M&A tear. Here's why.
11/24/2021
Software survey: A sea change in sales tax
11/16/2021
Recurring billing increases sales tax complexity
Mountain towns seek to tax and limit short-term-rental properties
11/15/2021
Survey Uncovers the Hidden Cost of Manual Sales Tax Management
11/3/2021
Q&A: Transforming transactions with AI and machine learning
11/2/2021
Meet the Top 250 Best-Led Companies in America
Tax software company Avalara makes 3rd acquisition since start of October
The Silent Retail Spender – Manual Sales Tax Management
10/28/2021
Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge now #2 market for new short-term rental listings
10/26/2021
Why Leaving Tax Out Of Fintech Is Leaving Opportunity On The Table
10/22/2021
America's Most Loved Workplaces 2021
10/21/2021
Businesses spend heavily on sales tax compliance
10/19/2021
Avalara Acquires CrowdReason
10/18/2021
Avalara continues acquisition spree with purchase of property tax compliance company CrowdReason
10/15/2021
Perfecting the Checkout Process Hinges on Tax
10/11/2021
Steve Lacoff: A New Standard for the ‘Cloudification’ of Communications Services
10/8/2021
The Tax Complexities of Diverse Service Bundling
10/5/2021
Small Business Tax Compliance is Simplified with New Intuitive
10/3/2021
Avalara remains an active buyer with acquisition of California firm
9/30/2021
How short-term rental owners can prepare for and manage regulatory changes
9/21/2021
Most Innovative Meetings 2021: Avalara's CRUSH City Virtual
9/15/2021
The right tools can simplify the tax-compliance process
9/14/2021
Untangling Complex Ecommerce Tax Issues in the Tobacco and Vape Industry
Halfway Through 2021: Sales Tax Changes That Are Impacting Retailers
9/2/2021
As Drizly announces further expansion, one expert suggests a fourth tier is emerging
9/1/2021
How CFOs can use metrics to drive connections across the 'macro to micro continuum'
8/26/2021
These 3 kings will rule the future of streaming
8/25/2021
$15B and Counting: How CFOs Build High-Growth Strategies with Ross Tennenbaum, CFO of Avalara
8/24/2021
Entrepreneurship and the Color Orange with Scott McFarlane, CEO of Avalara
8/18/2021
Simplifying Ecommerce Tax Compliance featuring Avalara
8/16/2021
How better data can help states improve online sales tax collection
8/5/2021
The barely bearable burdens of online sales tax
8/3/2021
Inside the state of state tax policy
Omnichannel Pitfalls To Avoid To Grow Your Business
7/26/2021
Avalara, with more than 700 Seattle-area employees, makes office changes
7/13/2021
Exploring The EU VAT E-Commerce Reforms
6/29/2021
3 Years After Wayfair Decision, Issues Continue
6/25/2021
Taxes Due on Cross-Border Sales of Digital Goods to Canada (1)
Building a more inclusive culture
6/9/2021
Establishing successful digital transformation strategies in Finance
5/27/2021
Avalara Launches New Tax Automated Compliance Apps for Accountants at All Levels of Practice
5/24/2021
Three Traits Of A Successful E-Commerce Business
5/5/2021
How Small Online Businesses Bounced Back From the Pandemic
4/16/2021
The Tax Conundrum Created By E-Commerce Acceleration
4/5/2021
How to evaluate your diversity and engagement programs using employee feedback
4/15/2021
6 Strategies for Online Marketplace Success
4/6/2021
Lead Differently to Stay Effective
How to evaluate your diversity and engagement programs using employee feedback
3/31/2021
Beware B2B sales tax—and changes amid cloud and COVID
3/18/2021
The Future of Communication Technology: Avalara’s Steve Lacoff On How Their Technological Innovation Will Shake Up How We Connect and Communicate With Each Other
3/16/2021
Why Checkout Holds The Key To Success In Digital Commerce
2/23/2021
How the Remote Sales Tax Legal Landscape is Evolving
1/19/2021
How To Succeed In A New Era Of Global Commerce
Here’s what tech policy leaders are watching, and expecting, as Biden takes office
1/4/2021
How finding a job will be different in 2021
12/29/2020
16 Ecommerce Experts Predictions on How Online Commerce Will Evolve In 2021
12/28/2020
Covid-19 Accelerated E-Commerce Adoption: What Does It Mean For The Future?
12/4/2020
Tax Assessments Likely Coming Next Year for Smaller Sellers
11/25/2020
4 trends for retailers to watch during the 2020 holiday season
11/4/2020
Amit Mathradas of Avalara: 5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business
10/30/2020
Check Your Netflix Charges. More Governments Are Trying To Tax Streaming.
10/26/2020
PSBJ reveals 100 most powerful, influential business people in Washington for 2020
10/20/2020
States Said to Be ‘Gearing Up’ for Remote Seller Tax Audits
10/18/2020
Managing Tax Exemptions for B2B Transactions as Sellers Stock Shelves for the Holidays
10/12/2020
Are Your Fintech Partners Prepared for Increased Online Demand This Holiday Season?
9/29/2020
Why Your Business Should Prepare for Borderless Selling This Holiday Season
9/18/2020
Voices Cash-starved cities test new approach to taxing streaming services: franchise fees
9/4/2020
Miss the camaraderie of the office? Try one of these clever remote team-building ideas
8/26/2020
Local governments, now more than ever, need to automate sales tax revenue collection
8/24/2020
Shifting Economic Nexus Laws Complicate Tax Compliance
8/19/2020
Streaming fees could rise 5% as cities sue to impose a ‘Netflix tax’
8/14/2020
12,000 Retailers Register for Sales Tax Collection Duties
8/13/2020
COVID-19 and Automation are Changing Finance for Good
8/6/2020
Business Has A Role In Dismantling Racism: 3 Takeaways From Our Conversation With Dr. Manuel Pastor And Amelia Ransom
7/13/2020
Decreased revenues and profits weigh on finance pros during coronavirus
7/7/2020
Wayfair+2: The Impact of Marketplace Facilitator Laws Gone Wild
6/22/2020
The Wayfair Tax Case Two Years Later: Compliance And Cost
6/18/2020
How retailers can navigate the new digital commerce paradigm
6/16/2020
Covid Accelerates a Wave of ‘Wayfair’ Tax Revenue
6/10/2020
Employee Engagement in a New World: What to Measure, and How
6/5/2020
Discomfort, Anxiety, and Grief: Confronting Racism with Colleagues
6/2/2020
Many Retailers Unaware of New Sales Tax Collection Duties
6/1/2020
Welcome back to work
5/15/2020
The Double-Sided Impact of COVID-19 on E-Commerce
5/14/2020
As communities grapple with budget shortfalls, how will taxation change?
5/6/2020
New data reveals how consumer spending habits have changed since the coronavirus crisis began
How COVID-19 has changed tax-exemption management
4/30/2020
How Your Business Can Manage Tax During COVID-19