< Back to Avalara press and media

In the news

For media inquiries, contact media@avalara.com

11/21/2022

The Burgeoning Importance of E-Invoicing

11/17/2022

Special Report: From Tahoe to Charleston, how other towns address short-term rentals

11/23/2022

Ore. County Voters Reject Seasonal Sales Tax

12/01/2022

Automated Tax Compliance for Any Business

11/30/2022

Anaheim's Measure J tax passed. Now the hard part: collecting the tax

11/23/2022

The Impact of STR Regulations in Hawaii (Vacation Rentals are the Future)

12/14/2022

Prioritizing Product Security With DevSecOps

12/08/2022

Rebooted in style: See the before and after as two techies put on fresh looks for the GeekWire Gala

12/02/2022

The demise of Maryland's digital advertising tax echoes around the world

12/28/2022

2023 Ecommerce Predictions – 33 Industry Experts Predict Your Biggest Opportunities For The New Year

12/28/2022

Have yourself some rental regulations

12/15/2022

2023 DevOps Predictions

11/07/2022

How States Define Communications Products and Services Can Impact Tax Codes

11/03/2022

How SaaS Applications Are Helping to Future-Proof Businesses

10/26/2022

Why letting your leaders fail may be necessary for success

10/25/2022

Maryland's digital ad tax struck down

10/24/2022

Sales Tax Nexus and What It Means for Small Businesses

10/13/2022

Changes to Streaming Media Monetization Could Affect State Taxes

10/07/2022

Get the ‘Wayfair’ Spirit or Risk Tax Lawsuits, State Group Hears

09/23/2022

Know When to Shift to a Property Manager for Your Short-Term Rental

09/16/2022

16 Expert Tips To Help Tech Leaders Ensure Remote Work Arrangements Succeed

09/09/2022

7 data quality best practices to improve data performance

09/06/2022

Why the web framework hype train is always moving

08/31/2022

The Impact Of Sales Tax Is Growing For Small Businesses

08/17/2022

Shipping Shift — With Legislation Stalled, Niche Breweries File Lawsuit to Push for DTC Beer Delivery

08/02/2022

The Impact of the Wayfair Decision on Small Businesses Four Years Later

07/28/2022

How Should States Tax NFT Sales?

07/26/2022

Wash. Again Takes Lead On Digital Taxation With NFT Guidance

07/25/2022

Back-To-School Sales Tax Holidays Starting Soon In Florida, Texas And 15 Other States

07/14/2022

People who are nothing like you make the best mentors. Here’s why

07/13/2022

Wayfair’s Impact Four Years Later, and What’s Still to Come

07/11/2022

Remote Workers Can Create Multiple Taxation Issues for Businesses 

07/11/2022

Strong Defense: CEOs of CrowdStrike, Coursera and Avalara on Transformation in Turbulent Times 

07/06/2022

Do Sales Tax Holiday Rules Apply in the Metaverse? 

06/30/2022

Even Marketplace Sellers Will Pay a Price for New Colorado Fee

06/28/2022

Meeting: Scott McFarlane

06/28/2022

Retailers Scramble to Comply With Colorado Retail Delivery Fee

06/28/2022

Retailers: Reinvent Yourself In The 'Retail Restart' By Avoiding These Obstacles

06/22/2022

Wayfair hearing may lead to remedial sales tax legislation

06/16/2022

The hardest parts of cloud-native app development

06/15/2022

Short-Term Vacation Rental Hosts: Lodging Tax Expert Oliver Hoare Has Something To Say

06/15/2022

Exclusive Interview With Sanjay Parthasarathy, Chief Product Officer, Avalara

06/13/2022

Marketplace Tax Laws Still Challenging, 4 Years After Wayfair

06/13/2022

Oh my: BBB, international tax and Wayfair

06/09/2022

Why Accounting, Finance, and Tax Are Now the Language of Business

06/07/2022

How to Use Low-Code Development to Your Advantage as an ISV

06/03/2022

How AI can help manage surprisingly complex sales taxes

06/02/2022

How The Metaverse Is Expanding Omnichannel Commerce & Complexity

05/30/2022

Lindsey West- The Benefit of Accountants From Track 1099

05/19/2022

What Small Businesses Need to Know about Marketplace Facilitator Laws

05/18/2022

Running a Large-Scale SaaS Platform

05/11/2022

Avalara names former Redfin, Amazon exec as chief people officer

05/10/2022

Interview with Jeff Carroll from Avalara

05/10/2022

How The Technology Powering Commerce Has Had To Evolve In The Post-Pandemic Era

05/10/2022

CTO interview, Danny Fields from Avalara, the largest tech company you have never heard of

05/09/2022

The Most Powerful Women Of The Channel 2022: Power 100

05/09/2022

Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro Simplifies Tax Compliance for Short-Term Rental Property Managers

05/06/2022

Tech Moves: Remitly CFO will step down; OfferUp hires former Kellogg exec; and more

05/05/2022

The hospitality Tech Transformation is All About Front and Back Office Alignment, Efficiency and Compliance

05/03/2022

Bored Apes, Texting Robots and the Latest Digital Taxation Conundrum

04/26/2022

Crypto clarification: New proposals for gov’t regulation

04/20/2022

Streamlining the tax compliance process

04/19/2022

Why the Future of Fintech is Cloud-native

04/18/2022

How Small Businesses Can Manage Tax-Exempt Sales

04/11/2022

Avalara Announces CRUSH Global 2022 Event: The Future of Global Tax Compliance

04/11/2022

Real-time compliance is being discussed in the U.S. What could it mean for payment processors

04/08/2022

Why Tax Plays a Critical Role in Payments

04/06/2022

Avalara Offers Low-Code Studio

04/05/2022

Scott McFarlane, Avalara CEO: A Fortt Knox Update

04/04/2022

Automating Your STR Tax Compliance with Avalara's Pam Knudsen 

04/03/2022

New Treasury Report on Alcohol Could Help Small Brewers and Distillers

03/29/2022

Leaders: how to know if you need to be a builder or an optimizer

03/28/2022

Avalara Adds New APIs and Developer Tools to Support Its Headless Compliance Initiative

03/28/2022

How payment and tech firms are transforming taxes

03/28/2022

Avalara launches low-code studio for business apps

03/27/2022

Week in Insights: Rediscovering Joy in the Tax Profession

03/24/2022

A post-Wayfair World

03/24/2022

GoDaddy partners with Avalara to automate ecommerce sales tax

03/23/2022

GoDaddy Adds Sales Tax Capability with Avalara Partnership

03/21/2022

SWIPEBY Tackles Marketplace Tax with Avalara as It Enables Virtual Drive-Thru for Brick-and-Mortar Businesses

03/17/2022

B2B sales tax rules: What to know in 2022

03/07/2022

What bad leaders teach us about leadership

03/03/2022

Why Tax Compliance Is Needed For A Successful Omnichannel Strategy

03/02/2022

Sales Tax Registration 101 – What Small Businesses Need to Know

02/24/2022

Treasury Report on Competition Continues to Spur Conversation

02/22/2022

What Retailers Need To Know About Sales Tax In 2022

02/22/2022

States can reduce the cost of tax compliance for businesses with uniformity and tech

02/17/2022

Avalara integrates tax software with 20 outside applications

02/17/2022

5 Things Small Businesses Need to Know About Sales Tax Returns

02/15/2022

How Global Trends will Impact Accounting and Financial Services in 2022 w/Alex Baulf Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax at Avalara

02/15/2022

Could this government report on competition help modernize America’s antiquated alcohol regulatory system?

02/08/2022

Supply chain changes can give CFOs tax nexus headaches

02/11/2022

OECD's Pillar 1 Poses US Tax Law Changes Beyond Treaties

02/08/2021

2022 Changes to Sales & Use Tax You Need to Know About with Liz Armbruster; SVP of Global Compliance with Avalara

02/08/2022

Selling omnichannel: Manufacturers must digitize their compliance management

03/02/2022

Laying the Groundwork for Growth with Ross Tennenbaum, CFO at Avalara

03/02/2022

Berkshire Business Outlook #8: Will tax changes impact your local lodging business?

01/31/2022

Top Lodging Trends to Watch in 2022

02/25/2022

More Taxation on Services Expected this Year

01/19/2022

Lessons from being a multicultural executive at a global company

01/19/2022

Cities and States Find New Ways to Tax Streaming Services

01/03/2022

Ind. Bill Would Create Social Media Tax, Upend Other Taxes

01/10/2022

2022 Predictions: Tax Challenges Will Take Center Stage for Retailers

01/07/2022

Encinitas new short-term vacation rentals regulations take effect

01/05/2022

Sales and use tax changes proliferate amid pandemic

01/05/2022

The Trends Shaping Sales Tax Compliance and Controversy in 2022

01/04/2022

Navigating the Ever-Changing World of Sales Tax in 2022

01/04/2022

Tax trends that CFOs should keep an eye on in 2022

12/2/2021

Tax software company Avalara is on an M&A tear. Here's why.

11/24/2021

Software survey: A sea change in sales tax

11/16/2021

Recurring billing increases sales tax complexity

11/16/2021

Mountain towns seek to tax and limit short-term-rental properties

11/15/2021

Survey Uncovers the Hidden Cost of Manual Sales Tax Management

11/3/2021

Q&A: Transforming transactions with AI and machine learning

11/2/2021

Meet the Top 250 Best-Led Companies in America

11/2/2021

Tax software company Avalara makes 3rd acquisition since start of October

11/2/2021

The Silent Retail Spender – Manual Sales Tax Management

10/28/2021

Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge now #2 market for new short-term rental listings

10/26/2021

Why Leaving Tax Out Of Fintech Is Leaving Opportunity On The Table

10/22/2021

America's Most Loved Workplaces 2021

10/21/2021

Businesses spend heavily on sales tax compliance

10/19/2021

Avalara Acquires CrowdReason

10/18/2021

Avalara continues acquisition spree with purchase of property tax compliance company CrowdReason

10/15/2021

Perfecting the Checkout Process Hinges on Tax

10/11/2021

Steve Lacoff: A New Standard for the ‘Cloudification’ of Communications Services

10/8/2021

The Tax Complexities of Diverse Service Bundling

10/5/2021

Small Business Tax Compliance is Simplified with New Intuitive

10/3/2021

Avalara remains an active buyer with acquisition of California firm

9/30/2021

How short-term rental owners can prepare for and manage regulatory changes

9/21/2021

Most Innovative Meetings 2021: Avalara's CRUSH City Virtual

9/15/2021

The right tools can simplify the tax-compliance process

9/14/2021

Untangling Complex Ecommerce Tax Issues in the Tobacco and Vape Industry

9/14/2021

Halfway Through 2021: Sales Tax Changes That Are Impacting Retailers

9/2/2021

As Drizly announces further expansion, one expert suggests a fourth tier is emerging

9/1/2021

How CFOs can use metrics to drive connections across the 'macro to micro continuum'

8/26/2021

These 3 kings will rule the future of streaming

8/25/2021

$15B and Counting: How CFOs Build High-Growth Strategies with Ross Tennenbaum, CFO of Avalara

8/24/2021

Entrepreneurship and the Color Orange with Scott McFarlane, CEO of Avalara

8/18/2021

Simplifying Ecommerce Tax Compliance featuring Avalara

8/16/2021

How better data can help states improve online sales tax collection

8/5/2021

The barely bearable burdens of online sales tax

8/3/2021

Inside the state of state tax policy

8/3/2021

Omnichannel Pitfalls To Avoid To Grow Your Business

7/26/2021

Avalara, with more than 700 Seattle-area employees, makes office changes

7/13/2021

Exploring The EU VAT E-Commerce Reforms

6/29/2021

3 Years After Wayfair Decision, Issues Continue 

6/25/2021

Taxes Due on Cross-Border Sales of Digital Goods to Canada (1) 

6/25/2021

Building a more inclusive culture 

6/9/2021

Establishing successful digital transformation strategies in Finance

5/27/2021

Avalara Launches New Tax Automated Compliance Apps for Accountants at All Levels of Practice 

5/24/2021

Three Traits Of A Successful E-Commerce Business 

5/5/2021

How Small Online Businesses Bounced Back From the Pandemic 

4/16/2021

The Tax Conundrum Created By E-Commerce Acceleration

4/5/2021

How to evaluate your diversity and engagement programs using employee feedback 

4/16/2021

The Tax Conundrum Created By E-Commerce Acceleration

4/15/2021

6 Strategies for Online Marketplace Success

4/6/2021

Lead Differently to Stay Effective

4/5/2021

How to evaluate your diversity and engagement programs using employee feedback

3/31/2021

Beware B2B sales tax—and changes amid cloud and COVID

3/18/2021

The Future of Communication Technology: Avalara’s Steve Lacoff On How Their Technological Innovation Will Shake Up How We Connect and Communicate With Each Other

3/16/2021

Why Checkout Holds The Key To Success In Digital Commerce

2/23/2021

How the Remote Sales Tax Legal Landscape is Evolving

1/19/2021

How To Succeed In A New Era Of Global Commerce

1/19/2021

Here’s what tech policy leaders are watching, and expecting, as Biden takes office

1/4/2021

How finding a job will be different in 2021

12/29/2020

16 Ecommerce Experts Predictions on How Online Commerce Will Evolve In 2021

12/28/2020

Covid-19 Accelerated E-Commerce Adoption: What Does It Mean For The Future?

12/4/2020

Tax Assessments Likely Coming Next Year for Smaller Sellers

11/25/2020

4 trends for retailers to watch during the 2020 holiday season

11/4/2020

Amit Mathradas of Avalara: 5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business

10/30/2020

Check Your Netflix Charges. More Governments Are Trying To Tax Streaming.

10/26/2020

PSBJ reveals 100 most powerful, influential business people in Washington for 2020

10/20/2020

States Said to Be ‘Gearing Up’ for Remote Seller Tax Audits

10/18/2020

Managing Tax Exemptions for B2B Transactions as Sellers Stock Shelves for the Holidays

10/12/2020

Are Your Fintech Partners Prepared for Increased Online Demand This Holiday Season?

9/29/2020

Why Your Business Should Prepare for Borderless Selling This Holiday Season

9/18/2020

Voices Cash-starved cities test new approach to taxing streaming services: franchise fees

9/4/2020

Miss the camaraderie of the office? Try one of these clever remote team-building ideas

8/26/2020

Local governments, now more than ever, need to automate sales tax revenue collection

8/24/2020

Shifting Economic Nexus Laws Complicate Tax Compliance

8/19/2020

Streaming fees could rise 5% as cities sue to impose a ‘Netflix tax’

8/14/2020

12,000 Retailers Register for Sales Tax Collection Duties

8/13/2020

COVID-19 and Automation are Changing Finance for Good

8/6/2020

Business Has A Role In Dismantling Racism: 3 Takeaways From Our Conversation With Dr. Manuel Pastor And Amelia Ransom

7/13/2020

Decreased revenues and profits weigh on finance pros during coronavirus

7/7/2020

Wayfair+2: The Impact of Marketplace Facilitator Laws Gone Wild

6/22/2020

The Wayfair Tax Case Two Years Later: Compliance And Cost 

6/18/2020

How retailers can navigate the new digital commerce paradigm

6/16/2020

Covid Accelerates a Wave of ‘Wayfair’ Tax Revenue

6/10/2020

Employee Engagement in a New World: What to Measure, and How 

6/5/2020

Discomfort, Anxiety, and Grief: Confronting Racism with Colleagues

6/2/2020

Many Retailers Unaware of New Sales Tax Collection Duties

6/1/2020

Welcome back to work

5/15/2020

The Double-Sided Impact of COVID-19 on E-Commerce

5/14/2020

As communities grapple with budget shortfalls, how will taxation change?

5/6/2020

New data reveals how consumer spending habits have changed since the coronavirus crisis began

5/6/2020

How COVID-19 has changed tax-exemption management

4/30/2020

How Your Business Can Manage Tax During COVID-19