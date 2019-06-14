A changing landscape

Read our 2020 sales tax changes report to understand how economic nexus laws dominated the sales tax landscape in 2019. One common misconception surrounding economic nexus laws is that they only apply to the current calendar year. That isn’t the case. Many states include sales activity for the previous 12 months or calendar year. For businesses that make most sales in the last few months of the calendar year, getting this wrong can be costly. Read on to get tips to determine if the 2019 holiday shopping season triggered additional tax implications for your business.