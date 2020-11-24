2021 sales tax changes
WHEN
On-demand
DURATION
90 minutes
COST
Free
A must-attend event for anyone who deals with sales and use tax
The business world encountered a myriad of sales and use tax changes throughout 2020, both in response to and on top of COVID-19. Despite these changes, one thing remains the same: the expectation, on the part of state and local jurisdictions, that businesses will stay on top of – and compliant with – relevant changes to sales and use tax regulations.
This was no easy task in 2020. As more consumers turned to online shopping, many businesses realigned their focus to ecommerce, triggering new tax obligations. In addition, state and local governments throughout the U.S. cracked down on remote seller tax compliance, increased tax rates, and introduced new taxes on digital advertising and remote employees – all in an effort to offset budget deficits. To get tax compliance right in 2021, businesses must prepare now for potentially more sales tax changes this year.
Watch this webinar featuring Avalara Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations, Scott Peterson, to make sure you're up-to-speed on recent sales and use tax changes and ready for those to come in 2021.
We’ll cover:
- The impact of COVID-19 in 2020 and its influence on 2021
- Why understanding economic nexus and its triggers is more important now than ever
- New tax obligations resulting from increased marketplace sales
- The international market and changes to cross-border ecommerce compliance
- Answers to your questions – live!
Don’t miss this in-depth review of the 2020 sales tax changes you need to know about in order to have a successful 2021. Webinar attendees are also eligible to earn 1.5 hours of CPE credit.
Scott Peterson
Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations, Avalara
Scott Peterson was the first executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years he acted as the chief operating officer of an organization devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Scott also spent 10 years as director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division and 12 years providing research and legal writing for the South Dakota Legislature. He's been with Avalara since 2012 and serves as the go-to resource for all things related to tax policy.